BMW teases a retro M4 based 3.0 CSL homage production model





Over the last 12 years or so, BMW has released a small number of “homage” concept cars. A modern twist on the brand’s iconic models, such as the M1 supercar and the original 2002. The coolest of these was the 2015 3.0 CSL homage. A radical retro styling that also previews BMW’s current controversial design elements, such as the large grille. According to recent rumors, some kind of CSL homage will actually be produced this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the BMW M. Currently, this car is confirmed in an Instagram post from Frank Van Meal, CEO of the M division.

The two images show a retro coupe covered in colorful camouflage wrap composed of pictures of the iconic M car, but still show plenty of juicy details. The new CSL homage is clearly based on the existing M4 coupe, so hardpoints such as windows and pillars should remain the same, but if not, it seems that the bodywork has been completely overhauled.

The front kidney grille is still huge, but a little smaller than the regular M4, with a more attractive shape that pinches the bottom like the original CSL concept. There’s an oval intake in the corners of the bumper, a reshaped opening under the grille, a prominent splitter, a new hood, and the headlights seem to have a new LED signature.

More cars need a roof spoiler.

BMW

But what really shows how different this car is is a three-quarter shot of the rear. The front and rear fenders are wider than the regular M4, and the CSL looks like the same sculpted rear fender shape as the 2015 concept. The angled fenders flow into an integrated spoiler reminiscent of the original 3.0 CSL of the 1970s, with a similar spoiler at the top of the roof. You can also see that the new CSL has new wheels, a redesigned diffuser, an updated taillight, and the license plate has been moved under the boot lid.

The BMW Blog reports that the new 3.0 CSL, as its name implies, is based on the recently announced M4 CSL, but with some mechanical tweaks. Like the M4 CSL, the retro model is rear-wheel drive, but unlike the M4, it is only offered with a manual transmission. The camouflage wrap has a sticker that says “6 MTF TW”. It will be even more powerful: the M4 CSL delivers 543 horsepower, but the 3.0 CSL clearly makes 600hp and can hit 62mph in 3.5 seconds. You can expect even more stripped interiors to reduce weight.

Only 50 of the 3.0 CSL will be manufactured and are unlikely to be sold in the United States. The starting price is rumored to be well over $ 700,000, making it the new CSL BMW’s most expensive production vehicle to date. Expect the 3.0 CSL to make its world debut at Pebble Beach later this summer.

