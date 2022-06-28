The Slice app fixes a technical glitch that Google has collected personal data for millions of users





Slice is one of many fintech companies that boast as an alternative to credit cards. A slice that had existed for quite some time was placed under the scanner after Google began alerting users that the payment app was trying to spy on personal information such as photos and call logs. Slice has now issued an official statement stating that it has fixed all issues. Payment apps are asking users to urgently update their apps to the latest version.

Update: Slice has issued a statement stating that the issue is specifically related to version 10.07.1 of the app. The company tackled this problem and resolved it within four hours. “Last night, an update to slice’s Android app caused users of the app to receive a risk message from Google Play Protect. We investigated this issue and resolved it within four hours. Continue to work with Google Play thoroughly. Investigate. Especially associated with version 10.07.1. This seems to be a technical issue. There are no significant changes to the system. For users facing this issue, reinstall the app , We recommend that you use version 10.0.7.3 immediately, “the company said in a statement.

Slice said it was a technical glitch that the platform began to collect user’s personal information. “We promise that the app will not change and that data and privacy will not be compromised. This is technically caused by insufficient information related to updating the app in Slice UPI. It’s an isolated case of a bug. It’s been resolved. We’re investigating more deeply to prevent it from happening again. “

“The Android update brought up a risk message from the Play Store. We investigated and fixed the issue in 4 hours. 1% of app users continue to use the previous version. This issue occurred. If so, please uninstall and reinstall the app as soon as possible, “says the payment app in one of the tweets.

Google calls slices harmful

Slice users were reportedly warned about the same thing after Google performed regular Play Protect scans. During the scan, the Slice Payments app was marked as “malicious” because it was trying to steal the user’s personal data. Play Protect also sent users a notification that slices endanger the device.

The Play Protect page also states that Slice is a harmful app that attempts to spy on personal data such as messages, photos, recordings, and call history. Google also encouraged users to uninstall the application. Slice has been installed over 10 million times on the Google Play Store alone. It is also available to iOS users on the Apple App Store.

The slice was placed under the scanner when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banned non-bank prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) such as wallets and prepaid cards from loading credit lines on the platform.

Also read: | iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max with Always-on Display feature, claiming new leaks

Also read: | FASTag Is smartwatch scam possible? Paytm clarifies

Also read: | Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Review: Good things come in small packages

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/slice-payments-app-confirms-technical-glitch-collected-personal-data-of-millions-of-users-1967306-2022-06-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos