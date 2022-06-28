CTechs Book Review: Details of Disruptive Innovation





Ronen Menipaz is the founder, hands-on equity partner, technology investor and entrepreneur of M51 Entrepreneur Labs. He has joined CTech and shared a review of The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton Christensen.

Title: Innovator's Dilemma Author: Clayton Christensen

1 View gallery

Ronen Menipaz, Founder of M51 Entrepreneur Labs

(Photo: Sharon Kane)

The innovator’s dilemma, the mainstay of the entrepreneurial candidate list, describes (in a fairly surprising way) why companies should be at the forefront of disruptive innovation rather than sustainable innovation.

This book describes some important discussions:

The organizational strategies of companies operating in established and mature markets are not effective against disruptive technologies.

Creating a new market is less risky and more rewarding than entering an established market

Being a starter is an advantage in developing disruptive innovation and is indifferent when acting in an established market.

Emerging markets are not attractive to established companies because they do not bring significant profits in the short term. However, in order to become a market leader in the future, companies need to enter at this stage.

In order for companies to maintain longevity, they should establish smaller sub-organizations that act independently. These organizations should not be pressured to make short-term profits, but instead should be given their own identity and allowed to create markets.

These unique companies should not be forced to do the right thing from the beginning. In fact, they should be considered as betting, and the most important factor is to reduce the sunk cost if the bet fails in order to make the pivot cheaper. The “business plan” should be a “learning plan” instead.

Customers follow a “buying hierarchy” depending on the maturity of the market. The phases are, in turn, functionality, reliability, convenience, and price.

Except for being superior in all aspects of the buying tier, the characteristics that make disruptive products valuable in emerging markets are the same as those that make them worthless in mainstream markets.

The best way to identify disruptive technology is to create a graph that compares the performance gains demanded by the market with the performance gains provided by the technology.

Disruptive technologies include existing technologies with new architectures.

Christensen has definitely changed the way I perceive innovation. Due to the dynamic nature of technology and the importance of staying ahead, good companies have shown that doing everything right can still fail. We still admire the technology, but doubling innovation can be challenging in the daily entrepreneurial lifestyle. But there is a twist here. Most importantly, the confusion is actually achieved by repackaging and marketing existing ones. It offers low prices to new audiences that are not economically feasible for established landscape players.

In addition to being dated more than 20 years (fair enough), the examples are presented in an academic way. For example, most industry analyzes focus on disk drives. Poorly presented charts and graphs.

Who should read this book:

I think it’s a must read for anyone in the business. It offers a different way of thinking about new technologies that naturally emerge in this information age in which we live.

Interesting Fact: This book was a recommendation from me, the founder and CEO of the time, when HubSpot Brian Halligan appeared on my podcast.

