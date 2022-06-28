How Apple is trying to dent reality in the next 12 months





Apple updates its hardware, software, and services every year, and after all, the new iPhone isn’t too afraid to prey on its existing product range because it eats up its iPod. I’ve heard that Apple is currently preparing a product Salvo in early 2022/2023. As expected, this could include AR glasses.

What’s the story?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman summarizes all of Apple’s current speculation in a recent post. Simply put, future arrivals are:

Mac with M2 and M3 models including M2 Pro, Max, Ultra and Extreme configurations. Two A16 chips are mounted on two four iPhone 14 devices, and the display is always on. IPad updates including M2 iPad Pro model and A14 entry level model. Three Apple Watch models, including SE and a rugged version. Mixed reality headset with Apple chip, probably low power, high performance M2 processor. Apple TV upgrade with additional gaming features and a better processor. HomePod. A display may be included. And an upgrade to the AirPods Pro, including a heart monitor.

It’s a summary, so what does it tell us?

New business opportunities are imminent

First, it shows that Apple is preparing to open a new business segment centered on AR glasses. CEO Tim Cook has been leading us towards this for years. But this new frontier is just emerging, giving companies the opportunity to collaborate with their customers internally, digitize business processes, and explore / explore new market opportunities.

Companies already in the field are expected to be preparing to pivot their product design and development roadmap to reflect Apple’s final design. Sony, Microsoft, Valve, HTC, and Meta are all in the spotlight, and you can expect spicy stories from at least some of our competitors through the Metaverse Standards Forum. Talk is cheap, but the overall effect is to drive rapid growth across the existing AR / VR industry.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that content and service developers will benefit directly. He agrees.

Apple Silicon Roadmap is coalesced

Second, Apple shows a great deal of emphasis on its Apple silicon chips. Of course, we already knew this, but companies looking to implement an employee selection scheme or introduce / extend iPad / Mac support may see a clear roadmap for product development years into the future. I can do it. Apple is demonstrating its commitment to regular security and software updates as the market for products and services that support businesses continues to expand. It seems that it rarely exceeds the inertia that prevents companies from rolling out additional Apple products. As a result, Jamf CIO’s Linh Lam expects the company to become the number one (endpoint) vendor by 2030.

That’s also why Apple continues to evolve its offerings to enterprise pros.

Is it for end users? Faster and more powerful computers with incredibly low power requirements. All of these include on-chip features that haven’t really been extended yet, such as UWB (probably) and machine learning features.

The benefits of being built into existing products and not being leveraged, as well as Apple’s commitment to ongoing software upgrades, mean that the Mac or iPad you buy today (or next year) will be a better machine the following year.

Another: We don’t know and aren’t told, Apple seems to be betting on the end of the slowdown in COVID-related production. With this in mind, much depends on health data as we enter the fall.

Health, fitness, eye care?

Third, it teaches us about health. In today’s second report, the new AirPods Pro uses USB-C and has a built-in microphone for use as a hearing aid, motion sensor, built-in fitness tracking, temperature detection, and heart rate sensor. doing.

In other words, Apple is expanding and expanding its health data collection system across personal products to enhance health.

When not preaching Apple’s AR products, Cook has often praised his company for being healthy and working. I don’t think you’ve seen Apple’s big ideas in that area yet, but adding a health sensor to your AirPods will give you a solid direction. Perhaps the developer of a digital health solution will need to sign up for an Apple developer account.

Starting with iOS 16, Apple has told us to expect the ability to store vision prescriptions in HealthKit. It is said that this is because such prescriptions are easy to use. But given the impending launch of AR glasses and the availability of such data to developers via requestPerObjectRead authentication, I’m wondering if there’s anything else in this. Will be difficult. After all, 75% of adults in the United States depend on prescription eyeglasses. If only the overlay is displayed, mixed reality is not of great value.

Revival of the Apple quadrant

When Steve Jobs returned to dying Apple to eliminate waste, the company adopted a highly simplified product roadmap: professional, consumer, mobile, and desktop. There are shades in it, they still exist, and there are new product families, but the company continues to focus on these disparities.

Apples insisted on the decision to place the A16 chip only on Pro iPhone models, while equipping the iPhone series with the A15 processor (although optimized and improved). This suggests that companies will return to that strategy. The Pro iPhone (and, speculation, all Apple Pro products) gains additional features and capacity to better distinguish it from the consumer range. Apple has reached the point that it is itself the only truly reliable competitor. What is the company doing?

[Also read: We already know how Apple will prosper in uncertainty]

Of course, consumer users don’t have to worry too much about this. Ultimately, these high-end features will eventually become universal features, usually in about two years.

Green slide

One less-discussed thing is how Apple must continue to work to mitigate the impact of hardware manufacturing as Apple seeks to reach its own zero-carbon 2030 goal. is. Manufacturing is essentially wasting resources, raw materials, water, fuel and more. The need to optimize manufacturing processes continues in all industries, which means sustainability and recycling are at the heart of the company’s new hardware design. Apple’s approach to designing sustainable business practices for you and your partners as a whole should help inform all companies of what’s possible.

The green slides Apple creates during the upcoming product presentation should be scrutinized for process innovations, the use of recycled materials, and more. After all, you need to free up a lot of wasted cash within your enterprise by applying more efficient and less wasteful manufacturing and distribution practices. How much can Apple’s decision on this help guide you when you try to manage your business more effectively?

one more

Bloomberg also seems to anticipate the introduction of multi-touch screens on top of the new model HomePod. In that case, it would be possible to provide more visual elements such as album art and a music selection system on the device, but it’s not too big to imagine support for related home apps and widgets. How much smarter smart homes will be possible with Matter and Thread support?

Follow us on Twitter or join MeWe’s Apple Holics Bar & Grill and Apple Discussion Group.

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3665229/how-apple-plans-to-dent-reality-in-the-next-12-months.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos