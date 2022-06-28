“Sky is no longer the limit”-Archer Aviation offers a 6-minute eVTOL flight to the airport-CEO Adam Goldstein





Archer Aviation Inc plans to reduce travel time to major destinations through an electric air taxi service using eVTOL. Auto Futures talks to CEO Adam Goldstein. He details how the company is on track to get passengers over the traffic so that they can reach their destination in minutes.

Advances in power systems have enabled a new type of aircraft: electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. They can fly continuously on routes less than 100 miles, helping people reach their destinations safely, quietly and at low cost, Goldstein says.

“The first part of the journey was about aircraft design, development and certification, so we’re in the process. Our goal is to certify the vehicle by the end of 2024,” he said. I will explain.

The second part is the operation of the aircraft and the activation of the network.

The road to eVTOL service deployment is paved with funding and testing

In 2021, Archer’s eVTOL demonstrator aircraft, Maker, made its first hover flight in December. In February 2021, the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange through SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), with an implicit value of $ 3.8 billion at the time.

“In addition to pilots, we manufacture four-seater aircraft that fly on typical missions on 20-30 mile type routes, and we operate these aircraft all day long. One hour by car. Routes that can take half a minute can be shortened within 15 minutes, “Goldstein said.

Archer’s e-taxi has many advantages. They can fly 150 mph in a straight line and take off and land vertically. They do not require a runway and can land or take off in areas near starting and stopping points where people do not go.

Archer eVTOL weighs about 6000 pounds, while Tesla Model X weighs about 5500 pounds. You can land in parking lots, multi-storey car parks, rooftops of multi-storey car parks, and easily accessible places. Then, in the end, people will start building eVTOL ports, Goldstein says.

“Last year we launched a flight test campaign. This year we said we will see the full flight envelope of the Maker Demonstrator aircraft.”

He explains that the full flight envelope is the trickiest and most difficult part of an aircraft in flight, especially transitions. The aircraft takes off and lands like a helicopter. They also fly like planes. To transition between these two modes, an upward motor (like a helicopter) must be tilted forward in front of the wings so that the aircraft can fly like an airplane.

“I’ll show you all the features of these aircraft. The engineering work is already done. Now we’re doing a flight test and showing it. We’re the fastest we’ve ever done. We are very confident that we will be able to do it in about a year, which is one of the programs, “he explains.

The test aircraft will be remotely controlled in a sparsely populated area. Production aircraft have human pilots.

Partnership for the operation of UAM

United Airlines is Archer’s investor and strategic partner.

“United ordered a $ 1 billion worth of aircraft, which is 200 aircraft with 100 additional options, and they helped with everything from aircraft design to air taxi operations. They are masters of safe operation of the aircraft. They support our pilots, maintenance, operational strategies, etc. ”

“Our ultimate goal is to drive an air taxi ourselves. This is a long way and we need to help pay for it along the way. Sell to different partners. We start by selling half and operating half, “Goldstein said of the UAM aerial ride-sharing service using Archere VTOL aircraft.

Archer operates UAM services at Uber-like prices

Goldstein points out that the company employs talented people with industry experience. On June 14th, we announced that Tom Anderson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM). Anderson oversees and oversees UAM’s commercial operations services. Anderson was previously Chief Operating Officer of Breeze Airways.

The company aims to be the first to expand into the most viable markets of Los Angeles and New York City.

“LA is like a child of a UAM poster. LA has 15 million trips a day, 5 million times takes more than an hour. 5 million people are caught in traffic for an hour every day. So you start thinking about how big these markets can be. It’s awesome. LA is a really good market, “says Goldstein.

He says New York is another good market with 27 million airport trips a year.

“I think the market will grow over time. We will start with a point-to-point route that makes sense, and then expand elsewhere, he adds.

How much does an Archer Air Taxi flight cost?

Archer estimates that the service can be launched for $ 3.00 to $ 4.00 per mile of passengers. Therefore, the fare for a 20 mile trip will be between $ 60.00 and $ 80.00. Goldstein estimates that a 15-mile journey from downtown Los Angeles to Los Angeles Airport will take approximately 6 minutes and cost between $ 45.00 and $ 60.00.

“Many of our competitors have announced similar types of pricing. The reason we get there is to look at the direct operating costs of aircraft manufacturing and the direct operating costs around it, and at an affordable price. We believe we can operate our products and make sufficient profits at rates similar to today’s Uber prices, “Goldstein said.

Pricing doesn’t expect a surge like Uber in response to demand.

“We are not considering dynamic pricing. The goal is to create an affordable product for the masses. It’s everywhere.”

What will Archer’s flight look like?

Auto Futures asked if passengers could take the dog and if the aircraft had the comfort of a living thing.

“We aren’t thinking about traveling dogs or pets, but we do provide heating and air conditioning,” says Goldstein.

He says the flight will feel as smooth as riding a helicopter and does not expect passengers to experience motion sickness.

He added that the air taxi ride would be quiet. Archer aircraft have a significantly reduced noise footprint compared to helicopters. When flying overhead, the sound of the aircraft is almost silent. The levels and noise generated blend into the background of the environment.

The future of Archer Airlines

“We will use existing airspace. Current regulations are okay. We have proven a very high level of safety, much higher than helicopter safety. As we scale up, we are safe. Because it’s a great means of transportation, it could open up more airspace, “says Goldstein.

He imagines the route as an invisible tube in the air. He says the sky is suitable for stacking things. There is plenty of room to build the infrastructure and the ability to expand to the sky.

“I think aircraft will create a lot of demand. People will be able to carry them safely and will eventually consider expanding their existing airspace,” says Goldstein. “With Archer UAM and aircraft, the sky is no longer the limit.”

