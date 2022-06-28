MSME Day: Just as technology unleashes the economic value of small businesses, Zeenat Sambo





Technology has a significant impact on the ability of businesses and governments to harness and use natural resources in the most effective way possible to benefit themselves and the economy. This is why Nigerian technology agencies need to maintain MSME awareness campaigns in order to adopt the use of technology aimed at promoting the digital economy.

As the world celebrates SMEs (MSME) Day on June 27th each year, this is to help SMEs provide sustainable development goals, encourage innovation and invigorate millions of people. It is the day designated by the United Nations General Assembly to remind us of. , And is essential for the economic well-being of any society.

The theme of this year’s World MSME Day is “Resilience and Reconstruction: MSME for Sustainable Development.” Not only are world experts recognizing this day as a way for MSME to move forward as a major contributor to the global economy, but MSME can also be indulged in digital inclusion and visibility.

Notable is the recent federal initiative to recognize and contribute to the development of MSMEs in the country. To commemorate World MSME Day, the Government of Nigeria has announced plans to establish at least one shared MSME facility in all federal states. With more than five shared facilities currently in operation, the project will improve engagement between government and MSME, further contribute to gross domestic product (GDP) and encourage future business owners to pursue excellence. It is said.

As outlined, the project provides affordable shared access to critical equipment such as electricity, high quality operational equipment, and broadband connectivity as the government works to reduce operating costs for SMEs across the country. Provide to MSME. This applies to all MSMEs that are free to participate in the scheme.

In addition, Olawale Fasanya, director of the Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN), said the government’s policy on economic diversification in Nigeria, with a further focus on Nigerian start-ups and women-led enterprises.

He states: As the world celebrates MSME Day 2022, we will not give in to strengthening MSME and start-ups, especially in agriculture, agriculture-based industries, and young and women-led companies.

With all this unwavering support and encouragement, it is important to note that in this digital age, the incorporation of MSME into Nigeria’s digital ecosystem is unavoidable for sustainable development.

MSME is an entity with approximately 75 or less employees. In addition to hiring most of the workforce in Nigeria, the sector was also able to promote inventions that lead to increased job creation, emphasizing the important role of technology in economic growth.

According to the Nigerian Statistics Bureau (NBS), Nigerian SMEs have accounted for about 48% of GDP in the last five years. The total number of MSMEs is about 17.4 million, which make up about 50% of the work in the industry and almost 90% in the manufacturing industry.

While it is clear that technological advances in Nigeria and the penetration of the Internet have increased awareness of MSME, MSME needs more involvement. As consumers move to the Internet for everything from gifts to groceries, physical store-owned businesses / businesses also create online stores to raise awareness and reach target markets beyond the local community. I am.

Among the other challenges facing MSMEs, such as inadequate working capital, fierce competition with large companies, difficulty in procuring raw materials, and low availability, their importance to the Nigerian economy cannot be overemphasized.

Through internet marketing, SMEs can access available funds and communicate with clients via email, blogs, social networking, and forums. Instant connectivity allows small business owners to apply customer feedback to their business as soon as possible.

For example, blogs from food cart / mobile food business, rental services, liquid soap manufacturing, cell phone repair, plantain chip manufacturing and sales, in a sense, have the ability to connect instantly and share information. I built an online store. Receive feedback.

Companies in the creative sector, such as craftsmen, clothing, accessory designers and painters, have found it much easier to open an online store than to invest in expensive storefronts. However, as small businesses adopt new technologies in their processes, they need to train their employees to take advantage of business opportunities.

Apart from MSME, start-ups such as Wardchat and Myclinic.ng have digitized Nigeria’s election process and medical / clinical consultation. More industries are leveraging digital technology to reach a larger audience and drive change.

NITDA, SMEDAN, and other stakeholders within the Innovation Industry team raise awareness of digital tools, training, and capacity building programs and motivate MSMEs to adopt innovative and cost-effective digital technologies. is needed. Digital connectivity needs to be strengthened to enable MSMEs to acquire technical and networking skills virtually / online without having to move from close proximity.

To that end, the tireless efforts of federal agencies such as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), along with the efforts of their subsidiaries, have helped MSMEs and start-ups by establishing thousands of thousands of IT centers nationwide. Has promoted the technology of the government for many years. People can master the basic computer skills to start their business.

NITDA is a strategic roadmap and action plan that prioritizes digital innovation and entrepreneurial support to help MSME evolve into an innovation-driven enterprise (IDE) as part of its commitment to ensure success. (SRAP 2021 2024) has been announced. ).

Recently, NITDA has achieved another breakthrough by establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing laboratory (FabLab) through one of its subsidiaries, the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR). High-tech equipment available at the facility includes CNC routers, laser cutters, milling machines, 3D printers, embroidery machines and lab ovens. Fab labs provide opportunities for young Nigerian innovators to create solutions and help MSMEs and other sectors thrive in the digital economy.

Meanwhile, international tech giants like Google have created programs to give MSME access to support in the areas of funding, training and networking through partnerships with public and private sector organizations, globally. We have disclosed the knowledge and expertise necessary to actively participate in. market place.

Undoubtedly, when enough resources are directed to our SMEs, more entrepreneurs and innovators will grow in the community, promote development for the well-being of the inhabitants of the community, and promote wealth creation. Contribute to their assignment.

Zeenat O. Sambo is written from Abuja.

