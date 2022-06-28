Google announces private network solution at distributed cloud edge





Technology giant Google recently announced that it will launch a new portfolio of private networking solutions to further accelerate the adoption of private cellular networks. The portfolio is based on Google Distributed Cloud Edge and leverages the enterprise’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) ecosystem.

These solutions combine network capabilities with a full-edge computing application stack to meet the clear performance, service levels, and economic needs of key industries. AmolPhadke MD and GM, Global Telecom Industry and Google Cloud write on their blogs.

Why Google chose to create a portfolio of private network solutions

According to Phadke, many companies face network coverage and quality of service challenges that weigh on existing solutions such as Wi-Fi.

Whether used to add users, deploy industry-specific workloads, or support the Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices, existing network solutions provide the connectivity and control that enterprises need. , And struggling to provide scalability, he writes.

Private networks, on the other hand, are based on 5G and offer many of the benefits of Wi-Fi, including lower latency and increased bandwidth. Both benefits help businesses provide better services for real-time applications such as video surveillance and robot manufacturing. Wi-Fi is also more difficult to use when providing capacity and coverage in larger indoor venues such as arenas and conference centers. Wi-Fi can also have a hard time connecting multiple sensors and IoT devices. Nor can it provide the seamless connectivity required by warehouses and distribution centers.

According to Phadke, private networks can complement many of the building’s current Wi-Fi networks and public cellular connections, thus solving many of these problems for businesses. For example, a warehouse setting allows manufacturers to use private networks at large factory sites to bridge operations, automation, and IoT devices with baseline connectivity and support for next-generation features.

In addition, educators can leverage private networks to connect with poorly serviced communities and students and create better distance learning opportunities. Commercial real estate owners can use their own private network to improve tenant safety and reduce costs and energy consumption with smart building apps.

Google’s private network solution

Customers can use Google’s new portfolio to quickly adopt turnkey private network solutions with the flexibility to deploy management, control, and user plane capabilities both in the cloud and at the edge.

Google Distributed CloudEdge can access Google Cloud services, but Google’s security best practices act as a backup.

By building on the mature cloud-native management experience provided by Antos, enterprises will benefit from a consistent developer and operating model across IT assets, Phadke said. In addition, Distributed Cloud Edge gives critical applications the flexibility to extend to other use cases that require low latency and quality of service (QoS).

With GDC Edge, customers can run private networks such as virtualized RANs and edge apps for connectivity in one place. Google has also partnered with several companies to meet the different needs of different industries. The company’s ecosystem partners include Betacom, Boingo Wireless, Celona, ​​Crown Castle and Kajeet.

In the United States, private network solution partners can also take advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) by leveraging the Spectrum Access System (SAS). By driving industry-wide adoption of CBRS and operating market-leading SAS, Google Cloud laid the foundation for low-friction private network deployment and paved the way for this area.

