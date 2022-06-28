Report: Over 150 new real estate technology startups founded in the last two years





RenoRun and Ecobee topped the Canadian Proptech report.

According to the 2022 Canadian Proptech Report, RenoRun achieved the highest round of funding of the year at Proptech, and Genelux’s acquisition of Ecobee led many years of M & A activities.

In February, RenoRuns Series B funding of $ 181 million exceeded GoBolts’ $ 115 million Series B funding in 2021 and Nestos’ $ 76 million Series B funding. Jobber has tied Nesto with Series C funding for $ 76 million.

Since the last report, over 150 startups have been added to the data analysis for a total of over 450 proptech startups.

Clean energy company Generac acquired smart thermostat startup Ecobee in late 2021 for approximately $ 1 billion (US $ 770 million).

Proptech Collective, a non-profit group that produces reports, states that since the last report, more than 150 of the total more than 450 proptech startups have been added to the data analysis. Twelve new Proptech startups have joined the list of the top 25 most funded, and the top three M & As have been responsible for over $ 1.5 billion.

Courtney Cooper, Principal of Alate Partners and co-founder of Proptech Collective, says it’s very exciting to see how much innovation is coming from Canada. Over the past two years, over 70 new proptech startups have been founded in Canada, which have raised significant amounts of money from some of the largest and most well-known international venture funds.

Cooper added that he believes Canada will continue to be one of the most strategic locations for proptech innovation worldwide as the industry matures with increased investment and integration.

Of the top 25 Canadian-funded proptech startups, the top five are RenoRun, which has raised $ 202 million so far. $ 126 Million Prefabricated Construction Startup Nex II. GoBolt is $ 113 million. Tenant screening and payment startup Certn is $ 108 million. And digital mortgage startup Nesto was $ 108 million.

The report states that more than 75 proptech companies have raised seed rounds since January 2020.

At the same time, Coatue’s investment in smart energy startup Dcbel has led to more global funding needs. And Bain Capital Ventures is well ahead of $ 44 million in Series B rounds.

Ontario leads the way with 251 PropTech startups. The next closest state is British Columbia, with 80 companies.

Under Proptech, many sub-sectors have blossomed, creating startups that specialize in everything from listings and digital mortgage brokers to planning and design to wealth management.

The report also identifies some of the current major trends. The first is an alternative lending platform to make home ownership more accessible. The report states that over the last decade, home prices have risen faster than household income.

Since then, various solutions have emerged to make home ownership more accessible and flexible. This includes co-ownership in which the company acts as an investor and joins the home buyer as an equity partner in the home. Rent is when a company buys a home and signs a rental contract with a future home buyer.

Among the players in the alternative finance platform space is Requity Homes, a rental-owned startup. The key to providing a condominium ownership program. Willow, a partial real estate investment startup.

Another trend is the use of construction techniques and techniques to improve efficiency. Among the startups in this area is Bridgit, which provides a project management platform. And construction IoT company, Giatec.

Frank Magliocco, real estate leader at PwC Canada, states that Canada remains a prosperous proptech hub in the technology ecosystem. Renewed interest has returned to this asset class given the accelerating adoption of technology in real estate and the strong desire to focus on solving problems through innovation after the pandemic-induced recession of activity.

