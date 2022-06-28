Compassionate leadership in technology





Recently, a friend and a leader sent me SOS about her new IT job. “I don’t know how I did this. Please send me help. How can I succeed as a woman here?” We have set up a series of mentorship calls, but my inclusive to her. The advice echoed throughout. She shouldn’t behave like she’s new or spend her time quietly. Take up space-you are in that room for a reason. Please speak with confidence. Don’t hurt yourself. ”

I no longer hide at work. But that wasn’t always the case. When I started my technology career, I was already living an unreal life. I’m married to a man and my colleague is an almost straight white man who tried to emulate and fit the style of his clothes. Yes, that meant I went to work with khaki and polo shirts most days. I wasn’t dressed because of my personality, I was dressed to play a role. The manager at the time set me aside and said he needed to dress more professionally. This means that they meet femininity standards such as blouses, skirts, lipsticks and heels.

I soon realized that I couldn’t make a voice. A once confident intern with a computer science degree and a passion for technology, he was hiding under the cloak of the IT world of heteronormativity. There were no role models or mentors who looked like me, and they gave me clues about how I should dress and act. There was a lack of expression in my space. I was often the only woman in the room and one of the few strange people. I played a role and hid my identity both publicly and privately.

Take up space

This changed when I finally decided to start a real life. I eventually became the love of my wife and my life and met a woman who traveled all over the country and spent a year pursuing my own eating, praying and love stories. I quit an American company and got a job at a women-led high-tech public relations company. I stopped appearing only for others and began to appear for myself.

I am now open about my identity. Unless you choose, you rarely make up. Red glasses with bright edges are often part of a video Hangouts conversation. It also shakes what is considered “here and there” with natural undyed hair. I no longer hide who I am to take up space and make others feel more comfortable.

I’m still receiving comments like “You don’t look like a COO,” but he argues, “What does a COO look like?” In their minds they are thinking, this usually encounters silence or discomfort, you don’t look like a Ken doll.

For years I’ve been flying in United Premier 1K status. Often I was asked by another passenger, “Are you in the wrong line?” Or, people just thought I wasn’t going to join the boarding group, so I was just pushed aside. Equality and acceptance in the United States remains a difficult rise, but everyone who brings the real self brings us one step closer.

Creating a safe workplace

Queer employees are not the only responsibility for equality in the workplace. As leaders, we need to recognize and observe the dynamics of our space. It’s not just fairness. It’s about the perception that someone may be hiding their light instead of shining.

The foundation of inclusive and compassionate leadership is to create a psychologically safe environment for all employees. It starts with deep listening. You need to listen to the team and understand the challenges of the team. It helps you make more informed decisions and provides a safe space for feedback and growth. You cannot have the problems of others, but you can understand the perspectives of others and provide guidance and support.

You also need to look inside. Are you leading with a people-first approach? Do you bring your complete and vulnerable self into meetings and conversations? Make sure the leadership team is doing the same. Set up internal dialogue to help coach leaders support a genuine and comprehensive culture.

Part of creating a safe space is to shut down the bad behavior of your organization. Even if you pretend to be a “joke,” allowing homosexual behavior automatically puts your workplace at risk psychologically. Shut down. Rebuke team members who make sneaky comments, pursue corrective actions, and remind them that this is not the culture you are aiming for. And it’s not just about acting personally. If a team member makes a homosexual joke during a meeting, call it unacceptable on the spot. This action informs colleagues in the room that it is safe to queer.

Promote change

For those who may be suffering from identity at work, hang out there. You will find your people and your allies, but it can often be exhausted. That is where compassionate leadership is born. As leaders, we need to foster an environment of peer support and empathy. Encourage team members to work their real self and create a safe and acceptable environment.

It takes time and consistency to build this culture. Small changes and repetitive actions support a comprehensive environment. It doesn’t happen overnight. Ultimately, if you’re from the foundation of safety, you’re already welcoming Queer employees. Derived from a place of love and compassion, everything else that follows is based on this foundation.

Geri Johnson is the COO of NextPR.

