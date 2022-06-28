CRISPR debuted 10 years ago.Almost no one noticed in the dissertation





On June 28, 2012, a joint press release was published by the US Department of Energy and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and a new scientific paper was published by an international team of researchers based there. Programmable DNA scissors discovered for the bacterial immune system have implied that the discovery could lead to new editing tools for the genome.

The paper, Programmable Dual RNA Guided DNA Endonucleases in Adaptive Bacterial Immunity, is currently cited by over 15,000 publications and downloaded nearly 65,000 times. It showed the internal workings of a system called CRISPR / Cas9. This is an innovative work in which two of its authors, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry just eight years later.

However, at that time, the reporter did not call and no news article was published. A quote from Doudnas was in the press release. We haven’t demonstrated genome editing yet, but given the mechanism we’re explaining, she said it’s now a very realistic possibility.

Ten years later, we know how unobtrusive it is. CRISPR has been used to manipulate the genomes of organisms across all branches of the tree of life, including humans. Currently being tested to treat dozens of hereditary disorders, the company plans to seek regulatory approval for the first CRISPR-based drug later this year.

STAT spoke with Doudna, a biochemist at the University of California, Berkeley. There, he directs the Innovative Genomics Institute for the first decade of CRISPR genome editing and beyond. Below is an excerpt from the conversation. I’ve edited it a bit to make it easier to understand.

In retrospect, are you surprised that you didn’t make a big splash when this paper was first published?

It’s interesting because it talks about how scientific discoveries occur. This was the case when it wasn’t like producing the New York Times headline, as it was still in the realm of basic curiosity-driven science at the time of its publication. In retrospect, it became clear what important moment it was for non-experts.

However, in the field, many people did start contacting about getting the materials used in the project available for use in their lab, and I started being invited to meetings to discuss it. Indeed, there was hope for a sense of this opportunity and the possibility that it had to change things in the world of research.

But at that time, I remember being in contact with the Wisconsin scientific illustrator. [named Adam Steinberg], The person who was creating the artwork for the article. And one day he wrote to me, “You know this won the Nobel Prize, right?”

Was he the first person to make that prediction to you?

He was. When I didn’t want to think about that or go, I had a lot of things to do. But I thought there was this guy here, a professional artist, who knew how big a deal this was.

You and Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in 2020. Has it changed anything for you in the everyday life of a scientist?

If that changed anything, it’s probably the kind of meeting I’ve just invited. More and more people are attending meetings with non-scientists who have heard about CRISPR and want to understand how CRISPR affects them. And I’m excited to interact with these people and also struggle with the challenge of balancing time. How much should we focus on such things, rather than advancing science?

Science is advancing so fast! Last summer, we showed for the first time human in vivo CRISPR editing with data from Intellia. This seems to have a lasting effect. And now, half a dozen clinical trials of CRISPR therapy for sickle cell disease are underway. What do you think of that evolution?

Recently, I had the opportunity to talk to Victoria Gray, the first sickle cell patient treated with CRISPR in the United States, and hear about her life before and after treatment. I will never forget that moment. There is no such thing as scientists seeing the actual impact of the work they were involved in. To see its real-world impact within 10 years of its first publication? It’s just amazing to me.

How do you rate the incredible pace of development?

I think it’s a combination of things. CRISPR technology has emerged as an opportunity in the field. The number of whole genome sequences available was increasing. By then, sickle cell disease was one of the longest-studied of all human hereditary disorders. It was also a time when biotechnology was booming, and many investor funds were available to launch the first CRISPR companies and enable them to hire truly talented people.

There was also hunger, partly because of the great disappointment in the field when early gene therapy was unsuccessful. I was wondering if many people, including myself, could do gene therapy for humans. That’s why CRISPR appeared when people were trying to turn the field around. And even if the technology was so effective that it could advance science very quickly, it didn’t hurt.

In 2018, we began collaborating with Bruce Conklin at the Gladstone Institutes at the University of California, San Francisco, driving CRISPR towards the clinic. At the time, you said you didn’t have to take a step back and think about how to secure that this technology is only available at 0.1%. Can you talk about what you’re doing there to deal with cost and accessibility?

A study recently conducted at the Innovative Genomics Institute has begun clinical trials for sickle cell disease. This has been done through a tripartite collaboration between UC Berkeley, UCSF, and UCLA, and as part of this, we have worked with patients to better understand their illness and medical system experience. And that confirmed to me that the technical aspects of CRISPR need to be advanced to the point where bone marrow transplantation is not required for this type of treatment.

If further editing is possible in vivo, there is no need to extract and edit cells and replace them. Bone marrow transplants are usually required, at least for blood disorders. I think this is really transformative. Here is an example of what we are currently working on.

However, I don’t think there is a one-size-fits-all approach, but different delivery modality is more cost-effective than other modality. Recently I’ve seen a really good example of this with the Covid-19 vaccine. One of the reasons for the success of mRNA vaccines is not only their effectiveness, but also their relative ease of production compared to other types. Creating viral vectors that require cell culture is much more difficult to do on a larger scale than can be fully controlled in vitro in the laboratory. So you can see the same thing in the world of CRISPR.

What do you think you can expect from CRISPR in the next 10 years?

Over the next decade, at least I hope to see real progress in delivery until CRISPR can be used as the standard of care for certain types of diseases. I think it could be sickle cell disease. I don’t want to downplay the challenges around it, but I think there is a lot of motivation in this area and a lot of innovation and creativity is currently being put into that effort.

Also, I think there is a good chance that CRISPR will be used not only for the treatment of diseases but also for the prevention of diseases. Whether it prevents it because CRISPR is used diagnostically, it’s already happening. Or is it used to edit genes that, if left untouched, make people more susceptible to disability, especially during aging?

Obviously, CRISPR has to be safe above all else, but I think you’re interested in this. And if that happens, we’ll see situations where genome editing actually has a much broader impact on the entire population.

