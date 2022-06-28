Why Microsoft Surface is a great device for students





As schools reopen and parents rush to buy laptops during this post-pandemic period, it’s possible that some have bought devices that aren’t designed for school.

Laptops are widely used for productivity tools that are offered in combination with portability. Microsoft Malaysia has an advantage in this area with Microsoft Surface devices built for easy integration into student classrooms.

Students using laptops such as Microsoft Surface devices have several benefits, including:

> Increased efficiency for taking detailed notes.

> Faster writing and editing.

> The convenience of group work and study sessions will be improved.

One of the best features you can get with Microsoft Surface devices is the ability to switch between computer and tablet 2in1 because the device is also a touch screen laptop and can be used as a very convenient tablet. Especially for college students.

Surface pens allow students to create digital notes and easily organize their learning materials.

Students in the fields of engineering, architecture, and graphic design may need to use programs that focus on the CPU and GPU. Fortunately for these students, and for gamers, Microsoft has options like Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio.

To be fair, you can take advantage of these benefits to students of all grades and ages.

For young students, all Microsoft Surface devices have a user-friendly and simplified interface to optimize the experience. These machines may be the first to experience a true computing device.

Built from scratch for the education market, Microsoft Surface devices are designed to be as light as possible with a compact form factor, making them easy for students to carry in their backpacks.

Microsoft Surface machines make writing skills, creativity, communication, and group collaboration that requires collaboration easy.

In addition, Office Home & Student 2021’s suite of applications and tools gives students access to a complete suite to complete their assignments.

From Surface Pro to Surface Laptop lineups to Surface Book, each Surface has a purpose, and Microsoft offers students and parents with up to 10% discount on Surface devices using their student IDs.

Microsoft also plans to visit local universities to offer students additional educational programs and promotions. Therefore, if your university or school thinks you need to remove a page from Microsoft, send an email to Microsoft’s accreditation body, Rhingle ([email protected]).

Without a reliable device, student life would not be the same. If you’re looking for a sleek, lightweight and ergonomic laptop, the Microsoft Surface series is for you.

Even entry-level models are easy to use, easy to use, and cost-effective.

Once you have your device, you can share your experience with the hashtags #MyStudentLifeXMicrosoft, #MicrosoftSurface, and #studyinstyle.

Check out Microsoft Authorized Partners @AllIt Hypermarket, Harvey Norman, PC Image, SNS Network, Senheng, SenQ, or TMT by Thundermatch to get your own Surface device or visit the official Microsoft site to give your kids Please provide the device suitable for your school.

