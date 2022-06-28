NASA’s small CAPSTONE cubesat will be launched in a pioneering lunar mission





NASA’s little CAPSTONE spacecraft has embarked on a journey to make a long history to the Moon.

The 55-pound (25-kilogram) CubeSat launched today (June 28) on the Rocket Lab Electron Booster will be launched at 5:55 AM EDT (0955 GMT;) from the company’s Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. 9: 55 pm local time in New Zealand).

“The launch was absolutely great,” said Bradley Smith, director of NASA’s launch services office.

CAPSTONE is heading to the moon and will test the stability of the orbit that NASA will use for the gateway space outpost. However, it will take some time for CAPSTONE to reach its destination.

A rocket lab electron booster carrying NASA’s CAPSTONE CubeSat to the Moon was launched on June 28, 2022 from a pad on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. (Image credit: NASA TV)

The lift-off occurred at 5:55 AM EST (0955 GMT) after a delay of several months. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Detour trip

The Apollo program arrived on the moon in about three days. However, these famous spacecraft were blown up from Earth by NASA’s Saturn V rocket. This is the most powerful booster ever.

In contrast, the microwave-sized CAPSTONE (short for “Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment”) left the Earth in a 59-foot (18-meter) high electron designed to transmit small satellites. .. Earth orbit. Therefore, CAPSTONE is taking a scenic route.

CAPSTONE is the payload onboard Photon, Rocket Lab’s spacecraft bus, integrated into the upper stage of the two-stage Electron. About 9 minutes after the launch today, Photon and CAPSTONE separated from the upper stage to low earth orbit.

“The perfect electron launch!” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck has posted the latest information on Twitter (opens in a new tab). “Moon photons are in low earth orbit.”

Over the next five days, Photon will gradually move up the track with a series of engine combustions. Six days after launch, the photons will perform one final burn. This will increase the speed to 24,500 mph (39,500 kph). This is fast enough to escape Earth’s orbit and head for the Moon. Within 20 minutes of its burning, Photon deploys CAPSTONE. A representative of Rocket Lab wrote in the mission press kit here (opens in a new tab).

CAPSTONE will occasionally launch its own thrusters over the next few months to maintain an efficient, low-energy orbit towards the Moon. The CubeSat path travels 810,000 miles (1.3 million kilometers) from Earth before being pulled back by gravity. This is more than three times the distance between the earth and the moon.

Finally, on November 13, CAPSTONE will be inserted into a nearly linear halo orbit (NRHO) around the moon. This is an interesting but untested place in the universe. The $ 30 million mission is led by NASA by Colorado-based Advanced Space.

CAPSTONE technicians are working on cubesat and have the potential to make a big difference in NASA and its plans for the month. (Image credit: Dominic Hart / NASA) Paving the way to the gateway

NRHO will travel CAPSTONE within 1,000 miles (1,600 km) of one lunar pole on the nearest pass and within 43,500 miles (70,000 km) of the other pole at the farthest point.

Mission engineers expect this orbit to be very stable. With a balance of lunar and earth gravitational pulls, spacecraft do not need to burn a lot of fuel to stay in NRHO. This is one of the main reasons NASA used it for the gateway space station, which is an important part of the Artemis program for lunar exploration. The gateway serves as a starting point for both crew and unmanned spacecraft sorties on the Moon. NASA aims to launch the core elements of a small outpost that orbits the Moon in late 2024.

An animated graphic depicting the unique orbit of the CAPSTONE cube around the moon. (Image credit: Advanced Space)

But since the spacecraft has never occupied the Moon’s NRHO, its stability assumptions are exactly that — assumptions. That’s where CAPSTONE comes in. Cubesat spends at least 6 months at NRHO and evaluates its characteristics.

“The reason we’re on this track is not only because it’s incredibly stable, but also because it’s relatively close to the moon,” said Houston in a video aired during NASA’s launch. Nujoud Merancy, NASA Chief of the Exploration Mission Planning Office at NASA Johnson Space Center, said. Webcast.

Using CAPSTONE as a kind of pathfinder, you can demonstrate the propulsion capabilities to maintain navigation, guidance, and trajectory, and actually extract from that math to verify the trajectory of gateway, Orion, and Artemis missions. ” Mr. Melancy said. ..

According to the Rocket Lab press kit, CAPSTONE’s mission is to “demonstrate innovative navigation solutions such as spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation and one-way distance measurement by the Earth’s ground station.” ..

Spacecraft-to-spacecraft testing will be conducted in parallel with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting the Moon since 2009.

Private companies exploring deep space

CAPSTONE is a major milestone for Rocket Lab, which has never started a deep space mission. However, Rocket Lab will send other missions far away in the near future if everything goes according to plan. Based in California, the company aims to launch at least one life hunting mission on Venus over the next few years using Electron and Photon.

CAPSTONE is also paving the way for civilian spaceflight in other ways. Colorado-based company Advanced Space has developed a mission, operated it, and won a $ 20 million NASA contract for it.

Other commercial clothing is also included. Two California companies, Irvine’s Terran Orbital Corp. and San Luis Obispo’s Stellar Exploration, Inc., each manufactured the CAPSTONE CubeSat and provided its propulsion system. And of course, Rocket Lab sent a mission on its way to the moon.

CAPSTONE was originally scheduled to be launched in May, but lift-offs have been postponed several times due to system checks and other tests.

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on exploring alien life.

