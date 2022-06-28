Google pushes important and life-saving updates for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL





TL; DR

Google has released new and unexpected updates for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Your phone is currently supported by VoLTE roaming, so you can continue to make calls.

Google has released an unexpected update for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The two flagships were launched in 2018 and were scheduled to get the final update in October 2021. However, in February of this year, Google pushed another update to their phones, including a security patch for the month. Now, perhaps the absolute last update of the phone, Google has given them VoLTE (Voice over LTE) roaming capabilities.

It’s a small update and nothing but VoLTE roaming support, but it’s still an important update for anyone holding an aging flagship.

Why is it important to update the Pixel 3 series?

Carriers are currently in the process of phased out 2G and 3G networks in the United States. With the old technology obsolete, Google’s new update gives you the option to call your Pixel 3 smartphone over LTE and prevent it from becoming redundant.

The company previously explained that phones that do not support VoLTE or VoLTE roaming can lose voice call services such as calls to 911 and connections when the 3G network is shut down. .. Therefore, if you want to continue using your Pixel 3 or 3XL to make calls, you will need to get the latest updates.

Google confirmed the update to 9to5 Google in the following statement:

In June 2022, Google released a software update that enables VoLTE roaming for many US and global carriers. This allows many Pixel devices to roam in the United States using VoLTE if your carrier supports VoLTE roaming. Contact your mobile operator for more information.

If you want to get the latest build, you can download it from the link below.

