How Emerson’s Flow Control Technology Helped BioBusiness Fight COVID-19 in Egypt





Moataz Mamdouh, Sales Manager for Fluid Control Pneumatics at Emerson, outlines its role in helping one of our customers develop a ventilator to tackle COVID-19 in Egypt.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world, Egyptian health officials realized that there could be a shortage of critical medical devices, especially ventilators. Egypt has little domestic device manufacturing capacity, and by the beginning of 2020, no one was manufacturing ventilators. A company named BioBusiness was interested in tackling this challenge, but realized that accurate pressure and flow control were essential to success, and turned to Emerson for expert assistance.

BioBusiness was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Giza, southwestern Cairo. Today, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of medical products, including hemodynamic monitoring equipment, temporary pacemakers, oxygen therapy generators, patients and patients. Remote monitoring system. To help Egypt provide the respiratory care desperately needed to survive the virus, BioBusiness embarked on the development of the first ventilator with 100% Egyptian technology to compete with European and American devices. did. In this effort, they were supported by the Egyptian Academy of Science and Technology and the Supreme Council of the University Hospital, which was the lead partner in clinical trials.

Many organizations in the Middle East and Africa have attempted to manufacture this type of device, Eng said. BioBusiness CEO Mostafa El-Wakeel was unable to complete the task and deliver the final product. I am convinced that this effort will be successful.

The goal was to develop a basic platform with internal components that could support all types of treatment, from non-invasive oxygen supply to more invasive treatments using endotracheal or tracheostomy tubes. Manufacturing and approval is phased out, starting with high flow oxygen devices, followed by non-invasive machinery, and finally invasive ventilators.

BioBusiness has considerable R & D and manufacturing talent to design systems that use 70% of local product content, including not only software, but also many internal components and cables. However, the very important pressure and flow control valves and regulators do not have their own source. To meet this need, BioBusiness commissioned Emerson for ASCO valves and AVENTICS regulators that have been proven in similar applications. Emerson has considerable experience working with other ventilator manufacturers and was able to work with BioBusiness to prototype and complete the project earlier than planned. Emerson’s technical expertise and local customer service organization have proven essential to fast track development projects.

Emerson recommended the compact and reliable ASCO Series 202 Preciflow solenoid valve to proportionally control the gas flow by varying the electrical input signal to the coil. For pressure adjustment, AVENTICS CR1-OX diaphragm type cartridge valve was selected. Both of these components are specially designed for medical and analytical instruments, allowing for mounting flexibility while providing highly precise control and reproducibility.

Two years after starting the project, BioBusiness built more than 50 devices at the project’s manufacturing partner, the Arab Organization for Industrialization factory. Branded as the BioVent A series, the ventilator has been delivered to 13 hospitals in Egypt. A total of 500 units are scheduled to be produced by the end of 2022. Emerson and BioBusiness are also currently designing and prototyping E-series ventilators for use in intensive care environments.

Emerson is proud to be able to support the bio-business in strengthening the manufacture of critical care devices, said Khaled Saleh, Area Director of the Emerson Automation Solutions business in Egypt, Libya and Sudan. We will continue to provide the expertise to build such innovations to help the world fight this pandemic.

For BioBusiness, El Wakeel summarizes: The battle is not over yet. As long as COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses threaten the region and the world, we will continue to innovate and create new solutions to meet the ever-evolving challenges. Emersons’ advanced automation technology provides us with the weapons we need to fight pandemics and save lives.

