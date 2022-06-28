CIBC Innovation Banking Offers New $ 1.5 Billion Venture Financing to Close the VC Gap – TechCrunch





During a period of slowdown in US venture dollars, CIBC Innovation Banking has a $ 1.5 billion growth capital commitment called Unicorn Fuel to focus on latecomers across the software, life sciences, healthcare and clean technology industries. Has been announced.

Venture capital has been funded at an unprecedented rate by Mark McQueen, president and executive managing director of CIBC Innovation Banking for the past two years, but as it begins to recede, CIBC is in a position to fill it with its undilutability. He says it’s in capital. The new fund will allow banks to trade with capital of $ 50 million to $ 100 million.

He told TechCrunch that our role is to help both entrepreneurs and their venture capital partners grow their business with tiered capital. Instead of replacing equity, it extends the runway. At a good time, we have the opportunity to allow VCs to sit on dry powder while using bank capital to help portfolio companies grow.

According to McQueen, the valuation is difficult to grasp, but if CIBC is possible, the company’s capital runway will be extended from 18 months to 2 years.

With the withdrawal of businesses and VCs in the early days of the global pandemic two years ago, McQueen said CIBC is an opportunity to work with some of our best VC clients to help businesses.

CIBC can also claim to be the second largest bank in series A to series C market lending, with over $ 6 billion in debt lending to companies such as Crunchbase, Lightspeed and TigerConnect over the past four years. That’s why you’re allocating. , McQueen said. To date, more than nine funders have gone public. Recently, Expensify was released and was released in November 2021.

It worked, and that’s probably why our business took off, he added. People have noticed that some others haven’t put out a term sheet that spring, and we did, and our business has grown 100% a year over the last three years, and that’s for sure. It is a part of it.

