NBA Team with Pokemon Go Maker for Real World Metaverse of Basketball





Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has driven enthusiasts to chase their favorite monsters in delivery rooms, funerals, and even in the White House. Immediately take a closer look at how the hoop head goes to find your favorite player.

Niantic, the maker of Pokemon Go, announced a partnership with the NBA on Tuesday and plans to launch a similar mobile game featuring the NBA star.

The NBA All-World is a mobile app with mini-games and the ability for users to build their own teams, and will debut later this year in the hope that it will attract fans around the world to the real world. Existing basketball courts will host virtual leaderboards, and certain physical retailers will be the area to receive in-game items.

For example, Rucker Park could one day be crowded with phone owners trying to add something like Kevin Durant to their in-game roster by winning a one-on-one battle with Digital KD. The NBA All-World also incorporates person-to-person competition, more random encounters for those who may not live within walking distance of multiple basketball meccas, some home features, and in-app purchases. It will be. The game starts with portraits of 65 NBA players.

The NBA All-World offers fans around the world the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the energy and excitement of the NBA, Matt Holt, head of the league for consumer products, said in a statement. As is clear in the name of the game itself, we look forward to interacting with fans around the world through this immersive experience.

Niantic uses augmented reality technology to create phone-based experiences associated with physical locations. It rushed into the scene with Pokemon Go, which rapidly gained over 500 million downloads in 2016. By the end of 2021, the game had total revenue of over $ 5 billion.

Development of the NBA All-World began shortly after the launch of Pokemon Gos. The idea of ​​games and the Metaverse isn’t necessarily new to the NBA, Adrienne OKeefe, head of digital consumer products for the NBA, said in an interview. I think this will bring it to new territory, and I’ve always been looking for a way to meet our fans where they are.

The NBA is also considering integrating the NBA All-World into existing big events, from NBA drafts to international matches.

In an interview, Glenn Chin, senior director of global marketing at Niantic, really thinks this is a basketball rush. I didn’t ask people to play for hours at a time. Play for 3-4 minutes and have fun. Or maybe you walked for 15 minutes before you knew it, and you did some good exercise.

