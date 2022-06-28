TechImpact begins nomination for innovation





Philadelphia, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Tech Impact, a 501 (c) (3) that leverages technology to promote social impact, is today a program to recognize nonprofits, Technology Innovation. Announced recommendations for Awards (TIA). We have plans to positively impact and change our lives through innovative technology projects. Beginning June 27, 2022, nonprofits will be able to apply for the Awards Program. Two winners will be selected and receive a $ 10,000 technical grant.

“We want to support nonprofits with the vision of leveraging technology to influence the community. From building applications to creating interactive datasets for funders, creating programs using predictive analytics. Until then, the TIA grant is an opportunity to promote projects that help make it happen. A vision for life. ” Patrick Callihan, CEO of Tech Impact, said.

Recent TIA Winners

Granted in 2021, Vieques Love is tasked with launching, supporting, coordinating and implementing a sustainable community development program to improve the quality of life of the residents of Vieques, Puerto Rico. The organization leveraged a TIA grant to support the Vieques Love Emergency Asset Mapping Development Project. This is a web-based software project designed to provide all Vieques emergency responders and organizations with planning and operational tools for inventory, tracking, identifying and analyzing a wide range of gaps. A list of important resources needed to prepare, respond, and remedy before, during, and after an emergency.

FRESHFARM is a non-profit organization that promotes sustainable agriculture and improves food access, education and equity in the Mid-Atlantic region. The 2021 TIA Award-winning nonprofit has used grants to further enhance MarketTracker, an open-source data and financial management tool that tracks, manages, and evaluates farmers’ market data. With enhanced capabilities, FRESHFARM will extend the tool to at least two new farmers markets, making federal nutrition benefits available to a total of more than 200 farmers and producers, 60,000 market shoppers, and 6,000 low-income customers. became.

How to apply

Organizations that can benefit from a $ 10,000 technical grant should visit https://techforwardconference.org/tia-awards/ to apply for the TIA Awards and learn more about their eligibility requirements. The application process will run from June 27, 2022 to July 22, 2022. Winners will be notified in August and will be announced at the TechForward Conference on September 18-20 in Denver, Colorado.

AboutTech Impact

Tech Impact is a non-profit organization that leverages technology to promote social impact. Our proven workforce training program and intermediary services prepare graduates to begin or advance their technology careers. Through all technical support, we strengthen nonprofits, make a greater impact, and provide the education and services we need to support the prosperity of our communities. Find out more about attechimpact.org.

Contact: [email protected]

Strategic Action for Just Economy (SAJE) won the 2019 Technology Innovation Award at Tech Impact’s annual TechForward Conference in New Orleans.

