Persona 5 and NieR: Automata on Switch





Nintendo Switch has a famous role-playing game. In today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, Nintendo has revealed that Persona 5 Royal (along with its predecessors Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden) is coming to Switch. Persona 5 will be available on October 21st, before NieR: Automata will appear on October 6th. Both are original RPGs originally released in 2017. You can check out the original reviews of P5 and Automata. (Nintendo says it expects details of Persona 3 and 4 soon.)

The announcement was the highlight of today’s event, but there were some other notable announcements and updates. Here’s what you might have missed:

Today’s games and demos

As always, Nintendo hasn’t just announced a new game. We have also launched some. The Portal: Companion Collection, which bundles both games in the series, will be available later today, as well as the descendants of the RPG Little Noah: Paradise. Switch eShop also gets a demo of a remake of the cult classic Live A Live. The saved data from the demo will be carried over to the full game starting on July 22nd.

Return to Monkey Island comes to Switch

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Ron Gilberts returning to the Monkey Island series. However, at least one platform has been announced as Return to Monkey Island will appear on Switch when the game is released later this year. Nintendo states that it will be the first to be available on the Switch console. For more information on the sequel, see an interview with Gilbert and Dave Grossman.

The new Mario + Rabbids has a release date

It’s been a while since I heard a lot about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the sequel to the amazing 2017 strategy game. Today, Ubisoft unveiled a new trailer for the game, revealing that it will be available on Switchon. October 20th.

A new Dragon Quest spin-off is underway

There have been many spin-offs in the long-standing Dragon Quest series, and yet another one was revealed today. Called the treasure of Dragon Quest, it seems that players are switching role-play formulas by teaming up with monsters. It will be released on December 9th.

Square Enix’s New Life Sim

This new title from Square Enix looks like a mashup of the developer’s iconic fantasy RPG style with a life sim that resembles Animal Crossing. It also has the name of Square Enix, the most possible in Harvestella. The switch is scheduled to hit on November 4th.

Disneys Dreamlight Valley has a Switch release date

Another Animal Crossing-style game, Dreamlight Valley, has arrived on a number of platforms, and Nintendo has confirmed that an early access version of Switch will be available on September 6th.

Another Capcom Retro Collection

Capcom loves to re-release the back catalog titles. Most recently, the company launched a multi-platform collection with a creatively named Capcom Fighting Collection. Next is Rockman. The Rockman Exe Battle Network League Collection is a compilation of 10 games from the tactical RPG series, due out in 2023.

