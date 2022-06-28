Tech News to Know This Week: June 27-July 4, 2022





Unreal Engine 5-Developed avatars are almost indistinguishable from real people

Krafton, the developer of PUBG and the Callisto Protocol, has announced the ultra-realistic in-game avatar Ana. Developed using the Unreal 5 engine and using hyperrealism, rigging, and deep learning, Anna exhibits subtle human qualities such as pupil movements and fine facial movements.

Combining advanced speech synthesis with rigging and deep learning, Anna can speak and sing like a real person, making her world debut an original music track.

Trending Tech News to Know This Week: June 21-27, 2022

Ana is designed to attract viewers around the world and help establish the Kraftons Web 3.0 ecosystem, according to game developers.

Rolls-Royce Drives Hybrid Electric Flight with New Turbine Generator Engine

Rolls-Royce, the world’s second-largest aircraft engine maker, has announced the development of turbine generator technology, including a new small engine designed for hybrid electrical applications. The system will be an in-vehicle power source that provides scalable power, expanding the range of sustainable aviation fuels and later made available by hydrogen combustion.

Current battery technology means that with all-electric propulsion, eVTOL and fixed-wing commuter aircraft will be able to fly short distances within and between cities and hopping on islands such as Norway and the Scottish Islands. To do.

Turbine generators either recharge the battery after takeoff or power the propellers directly, allowing the aircraft to switch power in flight.

AI-driven facial recognition software helps Holocaust survivor families identify relatives

Google engineers have created an artificial intelligence-driven facial recognition platform that can scan photos of World War II and the Holocaust and link them to today’s people.

The program, called From Numbers to Names (N2N), was developed by Daniel Patt, a 40-year-old software engineer who came up with the idea when he visited the Warsaw POLIN Polish Museum of Jewish History in 2016.

Three of his four grandparents are Holocaust survivors from Poland, and he wants to help his grandmother find pictures of family members killed by the Nazis.

The N2N software can return 10 potential matches found in the available databases. According to The Times of Israel, the software has already searched hundreds of thousands of photos to find the faces of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM), as well as the individual survivors and descendants of survivors, including many celebrities. Used to identify.

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter wants to change her name and break all relationships with her father

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter was granted a name change by the Los Angeles County Superior Court. 18-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson (formerly Xavier Musk) has moved from male to female and I no longer live with her or do not want to have any form, form or form of relationship with her biological father. After announcing, she changed both her name and her name. She “at her petition.

Vivian’s mother was Musk’s first wife, Justin Wilson, who had five children. Vivian chose his mother’s maiden name rather than maintaining a relationship with his father after his 18th birthday.

The mask has seven children and two women. His youngest daughter, Exa Dark Siderl, was born in 2021 by surrogacy.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg appear as NFT in the boring Ape Yacht Club in a new music video

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

