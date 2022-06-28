BMW has a manual to make fun of the modern 3.0 CSL that looks awkward





Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M division, confirmed the creation of the new 3.0 CSL in an Instagram post on Monday morning. The BMW blog posted today that the M4 CSL-based car will be manufactured in a super limited edition and is expected to cost around $ 800,000. It is reportedly 600 horsepower, rear-wheel drive only, and equipped with a manual transmission. ..

If you’re still not surprised by BMW’s controversial grille, wait until you see a car face that resembles a full-sleeve tattoo created in the Rock Festival pits at 3am. From the classic M car, what you find is pretty incredible.

Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M division, released the next 3.0 CSL teaser this morning. The arrival of the new CSL concludes the M Division’s 50th Anniversary Ceremony. This is unfortunately already seeing a number of exciting new M cars such as the M3 touring that are not available in the state.

The BMW Blog reported today that automakers are expected to build 50 new CSLs, about 600 horsepower, or 57 horsepower more than the base M4 CSL. It is also reported to cost $ 794,000 at current exchange rates.

The 3.0 CSL will share the M4 CSL’s 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder engine. The engine produces an impressive 543 horsepower on the M4, but is expected to produce about 600 horsepower on the new car.

The kidney grille, in particular, isn’t as overwhelming as the M4 CLS grille on which the car is based, so the big livery somehow works. Behind it are two spoilers, including one mounted on the roof. A liver test gives some tips on what we can expect. For painting, “I LIKE IT RARE” is printed on the entire bonnet and “6M TFTW” is printed on the back.

It may be late, but it’s still an incredible truck machine in that it’s an upgraded version of the M4 CSL, which in itself is an upgraded version of the M4. When BMW calls the very expensive and very special 3.0 CSL “INSANE LYEPIC”, there are many reasons to believe in BMW.

