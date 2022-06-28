



Bottom: House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Has asked Congress to protect women’s sensitive data, and lawmakers have issued a bill covering nondisclosure agreements. beginning:

Google tries to soften the Republicans at a rate that its email filter is biased

A March study found that Google’s Gmail service sent email from conservative candidates to spam more often than liberal candidates, so Republicans countered search giants. .. Researchers have found that Microsoft Outlook and Yahoo Mail have sent more Democrats to spam, but the findings have rekindled Google’s censorship GOP claims.

So when Google CEO Sundar Pichai flew to Washington last week to meet with top lawmakers, he prepared a response. It’s a new suggestion that minimizes the frequency of candidate emails hitting Gmail’s spam filters and allows companies to share more data about their practices. Campaign without facing legal implications.

According to a filing circulated to Congressional offices and obtained by The Technology 202, Google will ask the Federal Election Commission (FEC) whether it can launch a program to protect candidate emails from spam detection tools. I’m asking you to consider it.

In the pilot program, candidates, party committees, and other major campaigning agencies apply to be unaffected by the form of spam detection unless the message violates Gmail policy. According to Axios.

The program also allows participants to receive information about the speed at which email is delivered to Gmail users’ inboxes instead of spam folders, according to a FEC request from Google’s leading law firm dated June 21. ..

In a statement on Monday, Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement that Google recently gave FEC a pilot program to help improve the inbox rate of political mass senders and make email deliverability more transparent. I confirmed that I requested to approve.

Pichai mentioned the plan in a meeting with Republican lawmakers last week. According to Danes, a number of people familiar with the issues he talked about to discuss private communication on an anonymous basis.

According to the three, Google’s chief was aimed at discussing issues such as data privacy, semiconductor shortages, and antitrust laws, but Republican senators pressured tech mogul to deal with spam issues. I did. Pichai also met a democratic councilor while in town.

A spokesperson for Congressman did not return a request for comment.

According to Google’s Castaeda, we regularly work with lawmakers and regulatory agencies on a variety of issues, including immigration, cybersecurity, and online security.

The meeting was held just a week after top Republicans such as McConnell, Thune, Scott, and Daines announced a law targeting tech companies over allegations of political prejudice in algorithmic filtering of email. Violators are subject to penalties.

But Google’s proposal has already been repulsed by Democrats and may not be enough to satisfy Republican critics.

It’s sad that the Republicans engaged in malicious pressure campaigns rather than simply stopping sending spam emails, and it’s even more disappointing that Google bought it, “said a Democratic National Committee spokesman. Mann Daniel Wessel said.

That’s a positive step, but there’s more to do, Thune spokesman Ryan Wrasse told The Technology 202. Consumers want a long-term, transparent amendment provided by Senator Thunes’ bill.

Republicans confiscated the study as evidence of the voice of Google censorship on the right, but the researchers who wrote it said last month that Republicans had carefully selected the findings, but it did not show a deliberate bias. rice field.

Muhammad Shahzad, an associate professor of computer science at North Carolina State University, responded to Daines’ editorial by saying that Gmail isn’t as biased as its depiction.

Google spokesman Ross Rikendorfer previously said the investigation was a major flaw, adding that there was no political prejudice in how Gmail handles spam. (Microsoft previously stated that it uses anti-spam tools to prevent customers from receiving unwanted or inappropriate emails. Yahoo did not return a request for comment in May. .)

Republican groups and lawmakers have accused tech companies of showing off their rules for in-kind donations by taking action against prominent conservative social media users. Companies are generally prohibited from making non-monetary donations aimed at influencing federal elections.

This New York Post censorship by Twitter and Facebook looks like a physical campaign contribution to the Biden campaign.

“Americans deserve the answer.” Https://t.co/4os0mfnrPx

— Senator Harley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) October 15, 2020

Which actions on the social media platform are considered donations for unreported physical campaigns? Where is the line?

— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 17, 2021

Currently, Google is asking FEC to make it clear that by launching such a program, it will not make in-kind donations that are more banned than other campaigns, Filing said.

Google’s leading law firm said the program would be offered free of charge on an independent basis.

Pelosi demands legislation to protect the most intimate data of women after Roe

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) In a letter to her colleagues, her party rally is considering the following law: Said. [p]Rotate the most intimate and personal data of women stored in the reproductive health app.

Pelosi added that many fear that this information could be used against women by ominous prosecutors who criminalize abortion, picking it out as a top priority. rice field.

As I reported on Monday, other Democratic leaders, including Senate Trade Science Chairman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Have received reproductive health data and reproductive health data following the Rho vs. Wade ruling. We are promoting greater protection for other sensitive information. This issue can emerge as a problem as legislators are trying to hash bipartisan privacy deals with Republicans, which are heavily opposed to the issue of the right to abortion.

Bipartisan bills will neutralize confidentiality agreements that silence harassing survivors

My colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports that the Democratic and Republican groups have introduced legislation that allows workers to speak about sexual assault and harassment even when they sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA). Congressman Lois Frankl (D-Fla.) And Ken Bach (R-Colo.) Speak out to prevent employers from enforcing NDAs if employees and workers report sexual misconduct. Introduced the law.

Frankel said this was a precautionary measure. If a company with a criminal realizes that illegal sexual harassment cannot be hidden and that it cannot be placed under a rug, more measures from the beginning to prevent it from happening I will take.

NDAs are especially common in the tech industry, and threats of legal retaliation from powerful companies and individuals can have a silent impact on sexual harassment survivors. Legal sponsors are responding to growing bipartisan interest in increasing transparency about workplace misconduct. In March, President Biden signed a bipartisan bill to end forced arbitration in cases of sexual assault and harassment. The bill requires employees to waive their right to sue their employer and instead settle disputes outside the courtroom.

Major investors are planning to promote U.S. chip manufacturing, which could depend on Congress

A major Taiwanese investor announced an important commitment to US semiconductor manufacturing on Monday, but the Ministry of Commerce suggested that Congress would pass federal subsidies under chip law, my colleague. Jeanne Hollen reports on Technology 202.

Global Wafers, a Taiwanese company, plans to begin construction of a silicon wafer factory in Sherman, Texas later this year. The Department of Commerce is the annual Select USA Investment Summit, the first new factory in 20 years in the United States.

A glossy 300 mm disc, about 12 inches in size, is the starting material for making semiconductors, also known as computer chips. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo suggested that the investment was conditioned on Congress passing $ 52 billion in subsidies to semiconductor manufacturing.

In a statement, Mr. Lymond said GlobalWafers committed to the United States because it believes Congress will get a bipartisan innovation law at the finish line in the coming weeks. The plant is part of Global Wafers’ $ 3.4 billion investment in various projects in the United States.

Facebook is attacking cancer patients with ads for unproven treatments (MIT Technology Review)

Judge orders new trial in Tesla workers’ racial bias proceedings (Reuters)

The Supreme Court rejected Apple’s bid to continue fighting for two Qualcomm patents (The Verge)

App Store # 1 Period Tracker Passes Data Without Warrant (VICE)

The social media app BeReal promises reality. For food, it’s not easy. (Jess En)

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington discusses net neutrality at an R Street Institute event Thursday at 3:00 pm

