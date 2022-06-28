VMware Selected as HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year in 2022 VMware News and Stories





VMware acknowledged its commitment to embody the value of partnership first and help each other’s customers unleash their growth potential and achieve better business outcomes.

Las Vegas / HPE DISCOVER June 28, 2022 VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that it has been selected as the 2022 HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year. This award recognizes VMware as an HPE Partner and demonstrates its commitment and success in delivering value to our customers in the process of digital transformation.

For mutual customers, VMware is, and still is, the core technology stack built to run the most important enterprise applications. George Hope, HPE’s Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, is honored to celebrate VMware as an HPE Partner. It consistently provides outstanding financial performance, cutting-edge innovation, and meaningful business outcomes. HPE and VMware continue to meet today’s customers’ demands for data-first modernization from the edge to the cloud with a strong portfolio of HPE GreenLake solutions, including virtualization, cloud, and mobility solutions and services. We are working closely together.

For over 20 years, VMware’s global and transformational partner, Ricky Cooper, has provided basic solutions that help each other’s customers meet their most urgent needs throughout all major eras of IT transformation. I’ve done it. As we continue to collaborate on innovations such as Project Monterey and Project Capitola and expand our cloud and edge computing efforts, VMware and HPE are driving a new era of multi-cloud while giving customers the potential of a data center environment. Helps you rethink. service.

VMware and HPE share a cloud smart vision that enables organizations to drive digital transformation through the latest innovative solutions and consumption-based IT services models. The two companies will work together to help customers modernize from the edge to the core to the cloud, tackle IT complexity, innovate with AI, and manage business-critical workloads wherever they are. New innovations such as Project Monterey and Project Capitola are at the heart of the cloud innovation engine that drives the partnership between VMware and HPE.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling enterprise-controlled digital innovation. As a reliable foundation for accelerating innovation, VMware software provides the flexibility and choices companies need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites. These websites are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content of such websites.

