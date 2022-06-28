HTC Turns to Metaverse for Answers – TechCrunch





LG officially unplugged the smartphone division last April. This is another signpost for the dramatically changing mobile market, leaving behind the electronics giant. Even after Google acquired about half of the company’s phone talent and IP in 2017, HTC tends to focus on that conversation, even though Taiwanese manufacturers are all pushing.

HTC’s mobile division has been looking for the right angle to regain some of its magic over the past few years. In 2018, HTC Exodus was undoubtedly ahead of the curve as a blockchain / crypto-focused mobile phone. The device was unable to make a dent, as expected. Now the company is back with another trending surfing phone, the HTC Desire 22 Pro. It’s a Metaverse-focused device that has been bullied for weeks.

This time, at least as one of the leading manufacturers of VR headsets through the Vive line, both companies have stepped into that division. HTC positions Desire 22 Pro as the phone that guides you into the future and as the perfect companion to ViveFlow VR glasses. However, at first glance, the claim to actual metaversity is limited and it is a fairly medium range device.

This product has a 6.6 inch 1,080×2,412 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Inside is the Qualcomms Snapdragon 695 5G, which combines 8GB or RAM with 128GB of storage. The actual Metaverse feature seems to be nothing more than marketing from companies struggling to rediscover its foothold in the cruel and relentless mobile world.

However, it seems to have a digital wallet and NFT, as evidenced by the image of the cat disguised as the classic artwork above. However, as mentioned earlier, such features seem to be limited to some markets.

If for some reason you’re okay, your phone can be pre-ordered now and will begin shipping on August 1st.

