Google is finally helping developers fight smartphone makers breaking the way Android apps work





We dance around it and claim that it’s less of a problem every year, but Android still has problems due to fragmentation. One of the most annoying ways fragmentation can still manifest is for smartphone makers to confuse and confuse app behavior, break expected behavior, or adjust behavior to extend battery life. If you want to. This means that from phone to phone, from manufacturer to manufacturer, apps can behave differently than customers expect, providing an inconsistent experience and a nightmare of developer support.

Android is open source and anyone can change the behavior as they like, but Google has been submitted by the developers to prevent smartphone makers from breaking the expected behavior or adding frustrating restrictions. Implements a new set of compatibility tests. And if that works, developers don’t have to worry too much about creating a workaround for a particular device, there’s no way to fix it on other devices, and their app is simply broken. You don’t have to look at.

Today’s Android Police Video A long-standing problem is the first example

In 2020, after years of developer complaints about how big companies are coordinating unexpected behaviors of app makers, we investigated the background and foreground app management practices of smartphone makers. Frustration ranged from dying faster than expected when the app wasn’t visible, delaying notifications and other app events, and not being able to wake up at the right time. If you rely on your smartphone to monitor your blood sugar and administer insulin, these problems can be fatal, not just frustrating. This often causes apps to get corrupted in unexpected ways when used on a variety of devices, and developers either come up with a workaround tailored to the software skin of a particular smartphone manufacturer (if a workaround is possible). I had a headache of customer support because I had to completely ignore the problem and free the customer. solution.

There is a song at the end of this presentation. Skip at least to the end and play it while you’re reading. It’s a little funny.

Some of the influenced developers I talked to at the time told me it was a nightmare. Not only did we need to handle anger reviews from customers who weren’t doing anything wrong, but we also had to troubleshoot individually to see if we could fix the problem on a nearly device-specific basis, and how to fix it. I had to decide if I could. This is an incredible amount of work that smartphone makers have pushed to developers and spent just to extend battery life by a few minutes. The changes made to individual phones and software skins are incorrect here, but ultimately the problem is that Google needs to stay out of the way and not change certain behaviors of Android. I did.

Context: Android is open source and can be modified and used in any way that seems appropriate. However, there are rules that you must follow if you want to access the Play Store or Google apps. However, even though Google imposes specific standards on various public and confidential documents, the company was hesitant to step into this particular situation. This opens up the possibility for manufacturers to provide “improvements” to Android, but the actual impact is almost universally opposite, with some companies completely destroying the behavior of their apps and the Android ecosystem. , Reduced developer expectations and customer experience.

Urbandroid, the developer of the popular Sleep as Android app, has maintained a list of manufacturers and how the apps running on them have been affected. This is called Don’t Kill MyApp. The developers have put together a behavioral benchmark for a brand new app for use as part of their research.

According to Petr Nalevka, one of the developers of Urbandroid, Google’s new CTS-D test could be the solution we’re finally waiting for, and Google is stepping in on behalf of the developers themselves. Let me.

Android Compatibility Test Suite — Accepting submissions from developers

CTS-D is a new “module” of the Android Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) that utilizes the tests submitted by the developer (CTS-D -D). This means that developers who have compatibility issues on a particular device in their app can figure out the exact nature of the issue they’re experiencing and how to test against it. You can then send the test to Google for inclusion in the new CTS-D.

This can be a huge issue as the device must pass Android CTS in order to get the Google app. If a smartphone manufacturer wants access to the Play Store (and all manufacturers do), it must meet the minimum criteria, including a compatibility test suite, to maintain the expected behavior. If the CTS contains tests submitted by the developer (which can actually be a big “if”), that is, the device maker can access Google’s apps and storefronts. You must also pass the tests submitted by the developer. .. In fact, the first test accepted by CTS-D was submitted by Urbandroid’s Nalevka, addressing the issues we’ve been reporting for years and preventing the app from being killed by overly aggressive management techniques. I’m out.

The first CTS-D test that addresses the background works in your app.

Nalevka is weeping and has submitted various tests to CTS-D on how to measure background work issues and has been working with Google engineers since last year to be the best to achieve these changes. I’ve been working on this method almost as a test of CTS itself. -D works. And the first CTS-D test seems to be based on Don’t Kill MyApp Benchmark itself, which has a similar score metric. The CTS tests submitted by these developers will be available as part of Android’s open source code for both developer and manufacturer scrutiny.

Some ambiguity and future testing

This doesn’t mean things are still “fixed”, but there’s still some potential ambiguity here. Google has confirmed that CTS-D is essentially an extension of CTS and includes the contributions of third-party developers, but with at least one detail in the announcement, it is no longer subject to the same kind of coercion. I can hear you. Google simply claims that it “strongly advises manufacturers to use CTS-D to find and mitigate problems.” When it comes to Google’s testing requirements in other contexts, such as the Android Compatibility Definition Document (CDD), “strongly advise” or “highly recommend” is usually just a recommendation, not something really a requirement. Means that

We know that GMS licenses require CTS testing, but it’s not clear if Google has some gray area exceptions in CTS-D compared to other CTS. CTS-D documents elsewhere claim that accepted submissions from developers are accepted by the CTS itself, which means there is no distinction. Developers who find that their device does not pass the CTS-D test can report it with a problem tracking template. Google works with partners (that is, device makers) to solve the problem, but it’s not clear if it’s CTS-D. Like CTS, there are real “teeth” behind. I contacted Google to see how CTS-D is implemented and whether the tests in it are processed differently than CTS itself.

“If all smartphones handle the app differently and some smartphones impair the app’s behavior at the basic level, it’s a problem of Android fragmentation at worst.”

According to Google, the focus of the current new test is primarily to address power and battery operation, but it seems that more types of problems will be considered soon. There are also some pretty logical guidelines that developers have to follow when coming up with tests, and Google doesn’t accept anything. First, you need to test the behavior of the public API as described in the Android developer documentation. Next, the Android compatibility definition document must contain the requirements. Third, they should not be duplicate test cases already covered elsewhere in the CTS. Also, even if the test meets these requirements, the submission is only a suggestion to be reviewed by the Android team. They are of developer interest in nature, but if the tests go against the platform’s plans or have other unintended consequences, it probably won’t be a reduction.

Is Google finally fixing the nightmare of a giant Android developer?

Google is working to manage background apps, prematurely exit apps, wake up issues, and other issues caused by smartphone maker “optimization” in 2020, but it’s actually less effective. He said there was no. Directly. The company argued that it would prevent manufacturers from exempting changes through permission lists (often to make certain messaging apps work better), but Google imposes more aggressive apps. The requirement was to notify the customer if the limit was automatically applied. There is a way to opt out of this behavior. The (at that time) crash reason API was also presented by Google as a way for developers to see what went wrong and measure if their device isn’t processing the app properly in unexpected ways. But knowing why the app stopped can’t prevent the problem because it happens when the app developer can’t handle it.

I didn’t think Google’s attitude towards the 2020 issue was well advanced. He also frankly didn’t believe in doing what the company claimed, as he was ignoring the app-based permission list for background work that seemingly violated the rules. For many years. Managing an ecosystem as extensive as Android requires a light touch to avoid depriving you of the right to new use cases, potential improvements and platform advances, which is detrimental to the ecosystem. It was a serious problem that kept developers away. Relying on success and actively interfering with how customers want to use the app. If all your smartphones handle your app differently and some of your apps impair the behavior of your app at a basic level, it’s a worst-case fragmentation issue for Android. This requires more solid hands to deal with, and in the last two years, Google seems to have finally inspired courage.

At this year’s I / O, Google announced some other changes it had planned for Android 13. For example, you can allow users to see if your app is consuming too much power, or you can use the Foreground Task Manager. You can also swipe to remove foreground service notifications. This doesn’t solve the problem directly, but it allows customers to make informed decisions to control the app themselves, eliminating the need for smartphone makers to make stupid decisions on their behalf. Google has also repeated some best practices that developers can follow, hoping that their apps can manage their resources better.

The new Android CTS-D sounds like Google has rethought its position here very positively. Developers may have visible problems and insights to fix them through empirical testing that can show exactly how smartphone makers are ruining things. I am accepting. For developer apps. If Google plans to perform CTS-D testing like any other CTS test and you need to license your app and service, our long collective background app nightmare is It may end. Perhaps soon you’ll be back in the world with quick messaging notifications, reliable and functional sleep and activity tracking apps, and consistent alarms. OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi have some phones to fix, and Android developers are renting beer to Nalevka everywhere.

