Meet Stacyann Russell: She Helps Startups Prosper in the Western United States-USC Viterbi





You have been officially working as a new director since January. NSF I-Corps Hub: What is your impression of West Region?

The first thing that comes to mind is that we run like a startup. We are addressing the existing market needs to help commercialize the technology coming out of the lab, but we are taking a new and extended approach. It’s an exciting time. We use best practices while maintaining the novice mindset to get the most out of the technology that exists in the region. Also, the people who work with the hub across USC and other institutions are best in class. They are enthusiastic, open, creative and innovative. In many respects, they model the type of team we want to work with.

I-Corps Hub: I want the West Region to set the standard for commercializing deep technology in the most diverse ways possible in the West and across the country. And when I talk about diversity, I mean diversity in people, geography, technology and industry. In the event of a deep event related to technology or commercialization, you will need to be seated at the table.

Please explain your engineering background and how it helped you succeed in this position.

I have a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in engineering management from George Washington University. As an engineer, I have been involved in product development, continuous improvement and manufacturing of this complex system of both atmospheric and space, including nuclear reactors, 3D immersive environments, radars and satellites. I have also been involved in manufacturing innovation across several industries, including consumer products, commodities and industrial products. These experiences, along with my time as an MBA and supply chain consultant at USC, helped me understand the entire process from the idea of ​​a complex system from both academic and commercial aspects to market launch. It can bring a truly diverse perspective and creativity to the approaches and programming used to achieve our goals as a hub. These various experiences came together in a way beyond my imagination.

What challenges and opportunities stand out to you in your new role?

This is the first time NSF has implemented an I-Corps program this way, and it is much larger. We work with eight institutions (including USC) in California, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico, and the number is expected to increase each year for the life of the grant. In that respect, it’s a heavy lift for a changing and growing team. But it’s a great opportunity to make a big impact. We have the ability to establish a dynamic ecosystem that supports researchers in the translation of technology. This is unprecedented.

What does this moment mean to you as the country’s first African-American female national director / instructor?

That means we still have something to do. It’s proud to say that it’s the National Science Foundation. Here, we’ve been deliberately working within the hub. The landscape has changed dramatically since I started a few years ago. It’s a testament to the great leadership we had in the meantime.

I-Corps Hub: What motivated you to take a new position in the West Region?

People and mission. There is no better team I know that promises to ensure that people have access to the tools they need to bring deep technology to market. This role is one way to continually connect entrepreneurship with a love of engineering.

I-Corps Hub: What are you most excited about taking on the role of director of the West Region?

We have a lot! I’m excited about the people we work with and the impact we have. We want to see the technologies we interact with and how they work in the market. We look forward to the systems we deploy to identify the top teams and technologies we work with. And finally, I’m particularly excited about future partnerships and collaboration opportunities. It should be a great trip!

