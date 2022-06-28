Get ready to say goodbye to Google Hangouts





The official end of service for Google Hangouts has been announced. Users only take a few months to prepare for a major switch.

The company has announced that it will close all user Hangouts by November 2022 as part of its modernization to make the Google Workspace suite as effective as possible for its users.

As many desktop and web users are already in the process of migration, Google is currently considering targeting the rest of the mobile users. These users will be prompted to switch to Google Chat within the next few weeks.

Upgrade Google Hangouts to Chat

The news of the switch from Hangouts to chat first came out in October 2020, when Google offered the latter service to all users for free.

Some customers have already switched, and enterprise and business users of “Classic Hangouts” were upgraded to Google Chat in March 2022.

In a blog post announcing news (opens in a new tab), Google displays an in-app screen that asks mobile Hangouts users to go to Gmail’s chat or chat app today. I pointed out that.

If you are using the Hangouts Chrome extension, you will be prompted to go to chat on the web or install the chat web app. Users who continue to use Hangouts with Gmail on the web will be upgraded to chat in July.

According to Google, users will receive a lot of warnings about switching and will see an in-product notification at least one month before Hangouts on the web starts redirecting to chat on the web. You can also use hangouts on the web until this point. Year.

According to the company, conversations will automatically move from Hangouts to Chat, but before Hangouts become unavailable in November 2022, keep a copy of Hangouts data and download it using the Google Takeout service. We advise users who want to do it.

“Google Chat provides the latest integrated experience in Google Workspace. There is great ambition for the future of chat, and in the coming months, we’ll have more direct calls, inline threads in Spaces, sharing capabilities, and more. You’ll see the features. You can view multiple images, “writes Ravi Kanneganti, Product Manager for Google Chat.

“In taking this final step in getting the rest of Hangouts to join the chat, we hope that users will appreciate the ongoing investment in making it a powerful place to create and collaborate with chats. I am. “

