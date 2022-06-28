The D & I program helps AllianceBernstein stand out as a technician





Karl Sprules has seen first-hand how employee expectations have reshaped the already tight tech talent market. As Global Head of Technology and Operations at AllianceBernstein, Sprules, along with his leadership colleagues, is working harder to enable financial services companies to compete for key technology skills in today’s seller’s market.

“What has changed recently is employee expectations. It has evolved dramatically. It’s part of workplace expectations, work, flexibility, what culture offers, rewards, opportunities, innovation, and the workplace. All of this is more important to us when we think of talent, such as access to belonging to. “He says. To tell.

AllianceBernstein stands out in the financial services industry as a company that provides employees with more than competitive wages and benefits. Everest Group, a global BPO research firm, has recently made Alliance Bernstein the number one leading financial services company in high-tech employment based on high scores for employee satisfaction, work environment, compensation, career opportunities and diversity. I ranked it in the rank.

And this last aspect, diversity, is a key factor in establishing AllianceBernstein as the best recruiter and retainer for today’s tech talent.

Janessa Cox-Irvin, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at AllianceBernstein, said:

Diversification of human resources pipeline

The list of programs that AllianceBernstein is implementing to diversify its talent pipeline is extensive. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the company works with non-profit Year Up vocational training to hire technicians from poorly serviced people. We sponsor a high school robotics team, offer career transition programs to former professional athletes and military personnel, and partner with Nashville Software School to provide vocational training.

Karl Spruul

AllianceBernstein

Last year, AllianceBernstein added an apprentice to its list and piloted a program with the Greater Nashville Technology Council (NTC), which offers a tuition-free web development boot camp. Participants will be placed in a full-time paid apprenticeship with AllianceBernstein’s mentors for one year after receiving benefits and medical benefits, completing the boot camp, and before moving to a permanent role.

The financial company recently launched an HBCU scholarship program, partnering with four historically black colleges to complete a nine-week summer internship and then offer scholarships to up to 20 students. The organization finds it useful to bring back internships for an apprenticeship role that connects early with talent and ultimately leads to a full-time position within the organization.

“We want to get people from as many different talent pools as possible. We want to get better results by bringing together people with different ideas, backgrounds and perspectives,” Sprules said. Mr. says.

Both Cox-Irvin and Sprules have a diverse talent pool through apprenticeship programs and various partnerships with organizations such as Year Up and NTC, with several participants in these programs taking leadership within the organization. He states that he continues to be in the position of senior leadership.

Janessa Cox-Irvin

AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein also focuses on senior management accountability for DEI, making DEI’s goals part of the performance evaluation process. The organization has established a strategic business unit scorecard with culture and diversity as a “very clear evaluation category,” says Irvin-Cox.

“We are expanding the definition of performance. It’s no longer just financial performance. It’s also your performance as a leader, your performance as a talent nurturer, your performance as a talent attractor. There is, “she says.

The goal is to make sure that inclusion is in everyone’s mind, especially at the leadership level, Sprules says. DEI is not just an initiative, but a “journey,” says Cox-Irvin. Therefore, DEI should be part of everyday conversation, rather than revisiting once or twice a year.

“What we tried to do was keep the inclusions in the front and center. Inclusions are like muscles that you have to exercise frequently and consistently to grow stronger. And in years. Over the course of our efforts, employees, managers and middle managers have endeavored to bend their muscles as often as possible, “says Sprules.

Upfront investment

This impetus for facilitating inclusion and attribution has become an important tool for talent retention today. According to a 2022 survey by Qualtrics, 75% of employees who plan to leave the company within the next six months do not feel that they are in the organization, but they plan to stay in the company for more than five years. Eighty-three percent of employees said they felt a strong sense of belonging, and 76% said they felt that everyone in the company could succeed equally, no matter who they were.

“Half of the problem is getting people in, and the other half (almost difficult half) is getting people to stay and see their place within the organization,” says Cox-Irvin.

To achieve this, AllianceBernstein offers several programs, including Career Connections, to help partners think about career development by associating a vice president with an internal advisor or coach. There is also a program that specially pairs a female vice president and a colored vice president with a senior vice president of the organization. This will give everyone access to mentorship and sponsorship. These are two things that are essential when climbing a corporate ladder.

At AllianceBernstein, we focus on promoting career advancement. Too many things, Sprules says, companies are trying to avoid side-by-side employment from outside the company.

“How do you focus on mobility and push people across your organization? This is a big focus on ensuring that you understand the role of entries in your organization. And those entry roles work. Know the path that works for people, “Sprules says.

Employees also have access to a large pool of employee resource groups (ERGs) to build a sense of community at work and help employees bring their real self to work comfortably.

“Our ERG was a great part of our organizational journey, especially because it’s related to DEI, which has actually maintained employee involvement over the last two years,” says Cox-Irvin. “Whether our LG BTERG is talking about different perspectives on the transgender experience, or is it our black ERG that reflects a couple of years of turmoil, or about the increase in violence against the Asian-American community. #stopasianhate Maybe you’re hosting an open dialog, a lot of work they’ve done to bring DEI to the forefront and center it from an employee’s perspective. “

And these efforts are rewarded with employee loyalty, as employee feedback shows appreciation for the company’s intention to prioritize people, especially for the past few years. I am.

Employees have some of the main reasons they want to stay at AllianceBernstein: their willingness to change, the resources they offer, their ERGs, their commitment to inclusion, their clear commitment to diversifying their leadership, and their strong training. I’m pointing out.

But given the tight market for talent and the ongoing evolution of employee expectations in the workplace, AllianceBernstein’s senior management does not rely on these glory.

“I’m glad to hear [our employees are happy here]”Cox-Irvin says. “But we know that there is always more to do.”

