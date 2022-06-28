Nintendo Mini Direct was modest, but Switch has a strong release schedule





Again, in 2022, we are being asked to readjust our expectations for the gaming industry’s hype. Megaton is out this summer. Contains minitons.

Nintendo sharply shook the vestiges of the band wagon, which was a summer game fest (also known as not-E3) in early June, waited a few weeks before previewing the imminent Xenoblade 3, and waited another week before today. Announced the highly qualified Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase. The show that Nintendo pre-emphasized was short, about third-party games.

Our expectations are so tightly controlled that we are unlikely to be overwhelmed or overwhelmed by MiniDirect. We have been taught to expect huge news every summer and huge games in the winter. Nintendo PR, like many other gaming companies, is looking for a way to gently convey that things no longer work that way, at least for now.

Nintendo and its partners are suffering from the same post-pandemic production issues as the rest of the industry, and the Mini Directs announcement was biased towards the news that older games would be coming to Switch. Portal! NieR: Automata! Persona 4 (and 3 and 5), finally! Rockman, Bomberman, and Pacman’s old video gamemen were all in attendance. Not all of this is ridiculed. Moving popular classics on Switch will never be old, but maintaining the availability of classic games on new platforms is as good as the health of the publisher’s balance sheet in lean time between new platforms, as well as video games. It is the key to cultural health. release. Old ropes may be money, but at the time ropes were better.

The lineup also showed how good Nintendo is at identifying and nurturing a modest, low-noise type of success story on Switch. Here are some categories of games that may not be classified as AAA in terms of production value, budget, and hype elements, but buckets on such an accessible platform with a demographically broad player base. You can expect to sell quietly by loading. Minecraft Legends, Sonic Frontiers, and Monster Hunter Rise are perfect examples of the major new extensions Sunbreak has opened its show. Games like this mean that Switch can thrive without Call of Duty or FIFA (just the right FIFA).

Another great example of this phenomenon is the stealth Nintendo game that infiltrated this partner’s showcase under technical technology. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was developed and co-published by Ubisoft, but it’s still a Mario game. Its predecessor, in summary, as in the case of XCOM, came out of the left fielder with a clearly niche concept, but what about Mario? It was also a great game with 8 million copies sold. It’s a kind of game that looks like a filler, but it’s actually a rugged and load-bearing pillar of the release schedule. Who says Harvestella or Disney Dreamlight Valley are both shiny and that it’s not the next game in this category that companies will take on the indie hit Stardew Valley? With Switch, you can do that.

The Switch 2022 lineup shaped here may seem less exciting, as it’s instructed not to be particularly excited, but it’s more solid than it looks. At least a little more solid than the Xbox. Unstable release schedules aren’t very important to Microsoft. This is because we’re in the process of persuading people to subscribe to the game’s catalog on the Game Pass, rather than buying it when the game goes on sale. In contrast, Nintendo is still very active in retail, but by widening its bets, it is otherwise insuring lean time.

Nintendo likes to line up a lot of small teams that make small and medium-sized games, whether in-house or with partners. The space between indie games and AAA Mega Productions can feel overwhelming on other platforms, but it’s exactly where Nintendo is thriving. With low overhead and low ride quality, these games are easy to get out of the door. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been postponed to the spring of 2023 and could be pushed back further, but there is no doubt that Splatoon 3 will be released in September.

Nintendo does something that is hard to see what other publishers are doing. It sometimes ends the game completely secretly, and shelves them until it’s time to release them. The Metroid Prime Switch Remaster reportedly completed development as early as last summer. This week, Jeff Grubb of Giant Bombs said it was fairly clearly stated that a remaster existed and will be released in November 2022 to coincide with the game’s 20th anniversary. It has a good resonance with it, but it also helps to fill the quieter year as well as take advantage of the momentum built by Metroid Dread.

With the addition of Bayonetta 3, guaranteed monsters hit Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is strangely easy to forget. Perhaps Nintendo has allowed the Pokemon Company to do all its own PR, and what is Switch really doing, at least in an environment where games are scarce? Heavyweight lineup in 2022. Nintendo’s relatively modest approach to game development, signing partners, and promoting itself may not be sexy, but it does. Embodying the philosophy of the switch hardware itself: size is not everything.

