Niantic is making a real NBA game





Niantic, the developer of Pokmon Go, has announced yet another new game. This is our first foray into the world of sports. It’s called NBA All World, a location-based game with augmented reality elements, as you would expect from Niantic. The developers explain that the NBA lifestyle meets the real-world Metaverse.

You may be wondering how exactly it works. The NBA All World is very similar to other releases of Niantics, filling the surrounding map with a variety of interesting points. The difference here is that they are all basketball-themed rather than Pokemon-related. Senior producer Marcus Matthews explained in a press presentation that he was wrapping the world around you into the world of basketball, or turning the real world I personally call into a basketball theme park. .. Real-world locations and objects are now video game items. Convenience stores near you have become a place to earn stamina for NBA players. Around the corner, the sporting goods store is the place to buy the latest branded shoes to customize your player.

There are several elements to the overall experience. There is a swipe-based one-on-one basketball where you can play against other players on the basketball court on the map. It’s like heading to the gym in Pokemon Go. It includes a leaderboard so you can stay in top shape in a particular location. You can also collect real NBA players by encountering and defeating real NBA players on the map. This sounds like FIFA’s ultimate team feature and can be customized with gear and in-game boosts. Niantic also states that the game contains location-based storytelling elements tied to the NBA star’s hometown.

As with other releases of the studio, one of the goals of the game is to activate external players. Location is important, says Matthews. So what you can’t do is sit at home and play remotely against friends in another city.

All World will be available on both iOS and Android, and Niantic expects it to be fully rolled out during the next NBA season.

The announcement is made because Niantic is working on a surprising number of projects. In addition to existing games like Pokemon Go and Ingress, developers launched Pikmin Bloom last year, working on a virtual pet game called Peridot, and are also developing transformer games.

