Ukraine launches electricity trade with EU neighbors | Tech Talk & Innovation





Brussels (AP) Ukraine continues to move away from Russia’s reach and will begin trading electricity with neighboring European countries later this week, the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) said Tuesday. ..

The Belgium-based association, which represents dozens of European transmission system operators, will begin the first phase of the commercial exchange on June 30, following the March power system synchronization. Said.

Following Russia’s invasion, engineers linked Ukraine to the continental grid, allowing the country to disconnect its power system from Russia. Moldova was also in sync with the continental blockade.

ENTSO-E, which operates the world’s largest interconnected grid with 39 members, said the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania would initiate commercial exchanges between Ukraine and Moldova’s power systems.

According to ENTSO-E, trade in other interconnects (Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Hungary, Moldova-Romania) is expected to begin at a later stage and the capacity will be set to 100 MW in the first phase. ..

ENTSO-E said in March that the move would help maintain the stability of the Ukrainian and Moldova power systems.

Ukraine and Moldova were formerly part of an integrated power system that included Russia and Belarus. This has made Ukraine dependent on Russia’s grid operators, even though there has been no electricity trading between the two countries for years.

