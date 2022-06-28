The Xiaomi 12S series will be released on July 4th and will be equipped with a Leica brand camera.





Xiaomi’s new flagship phone series, which succeeds the Xiaomi 12 series, has been in the rumored factory for some time. However, Xiaomi is now officially confirming that the next generation flagship series will be the Xiaomi 12S phone, which will be launched in China on July 4th. The Xiaomi 12S series is set to consist of three devices. These include the Vanilla Xiaomi 12S with the addition of the high-end Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra models.

The new phone is also the first flagship device Xiaomi will launch in collaboration with German camera manufacturer Leica. All three new Xiaomi 12S devices are expected to feature a Leica camera setup, but little is known about the new features and features that this brings.

Xiaomi also glimpsed three new phones through some official images. Check them out below.

Three models of the 12S series. (Image source: Xiaomi)

The specs are still a mystery of all three phones, but according to a GSM Arena report, the Xiaomi 12S is a compact yet high-end flagship, the Xiaomi 12S Pro is the company’s new flagship standard, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a ” It will be the new height of the flagship of mobile imaging.

It’s less than a week away, so expect more official phone details to be announced before July 4th, when the full specs for the new phone are available.

Based on the previous leak, Xiaomi has been working on at least one flagship phone centered around the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 + Gen1 chip. The new announcement suggests that this could be the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but the 12S and 12S could be powered by different chips.

Xiaomi will debut a camera made in partnership with Leica in the 12S series. (Image source: Xiaomi)

This upcoming Xiaomi device leak also showed off a large camera island on the back of the phone and occupied a significant portion of the back panel. The 12S Pro and 12S Ultra camera modules are hidden in the official image above, so it’s not yet clear if both of these models will have unique designs.

In addition, there is no confirmation that the Xiaomi 12S series will be internationally available in countries including India, but the phone is expected to be available here in the coming months.

