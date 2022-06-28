Google may send Republicans to spam, but Big Tech is responsible





Today’s debate over big tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google usually revolves around the ability of these platforms to form social media and determine what content people see or don’t see. These operational practices deserve Congressional oversight and action, as little is known to consumers and even Congress about the secret algorithms used on these platforms and intentional or unintentional political prejudices. Then I have insisted for a long time. Big Tech, like The Wizard of Oz, wants us not to look behind the curtain, but instead focus on what we can see. If you have anything to say about it, it will change.

Big tech companies are manipulating millions of Americans’ online experiences in previously unknown ways to communicate with Republican candidates and policy makers, according to a new study. Is shown. Republican leaders have enough and have introduced laws to prevent it.

Researchers at North Carolina State University recently analyzed emails sent by Republican and Democratic candidates during the 2020 election cycle. According to a non-partisan survey, Gmail, the largest email provider in the United States, sends nearly 70% of emails from Republican candidates to spam, and 90% of emails from Democratic candidates are fine with Google’s filtering algorithm. You can pass through. Such data discrepancies cannot be ignored.

These findings are alarming at many levels, especially when it comes to election integrity. Email is an important means of communication for elected civilians and candidates to reach voters, with the most used email providers in the United States limiting political discourse from one of the major political parties. It’s a matter of showing a pattern and essentially amplifying it. partner. Big tech companies shouldn’t have the ability to put their thumbs up on scale, especially by limiting the content that voters see in closed rooms.

I recently put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai on this issue. Google disagrees with the claim that its email filtering algorithm is politically biased. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to get everything done. Google can be more transparent to the general public about its algorithms and why Republican email is being discriminated against at such a high rate.

Even better, Google can let consumers make their online decisions. This may be a novel idea for Big Tech, but it’s more than ever sought after by American consumers.

This will be needed on all major platforms if Congress passes my political bias in the Algorithm Sort (BIAS) email law introduced earlier this month. Unless the user takes positive action to apply the label to the email, the email platform prohibits the use of email-biased filtering algorithms from federal political campaigns. My bill also requires that these platforms explain when emails from potential politicians are marked as spam and provide transparency reports on how to sort the platforms.

Consumers need to have the greatest power to determine what they are doing online and what they are not looking at, especially if they choose to receive email first. The Political BIAS Emails Act does not prevent users from marking unwanted emails as spam, but it does prevent large platforms from trying to make those decisions for you.

Last week, Republican leaders in the House of Representatives introduced a law that accompanies the bill I submitted in the Senate. To take on the biggest big tech companies on behalf of consumers everywhere, they need their support and leadership. I am not new to this effort. In fact, Ive has introduced several laws that make Big Tech accountable and empower American consumers. My filter bubble transparency law and platform accountability and consumer transparency law have also made meaningful changes for online users, both enjoying bipartisan support.

Big Tech has an extraordinary ability to shape the consumer’s online experience and is its only growth. Republicans believe in allowing consumers to make their own decisions within the ideas of the free market. If trusted by the majority in Congress next year, we can increase the tools and leverage to hold Big Tech accountable.

The decision is up to the voters who may want to check the spam folder for more information.

Republican John Thune represents South Dakota in the US Senate and is the whip of the Senate Republican Party.

