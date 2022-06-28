5 Ways to Protect Your Personal Data in the Postrow World





The world changed for many when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade case on Friday, June 24th. Opinions were leaked two months ago, but nonetheless, the ruling was for millions of women, and only hundreds of thousands already considering abortion.

Obtaining an abortion is now more complex, at least legally more dangerous, as constitutional protection has been lost and laws have begun rapidly throughout the country. Demand for the very large Plan B pills is already skyrocketing, so CVS and Wal-Mart have begun distributing emergency contraceptives.

Some states have already threatened to use this ruling as a springboard, targeting doctors who have abortions for prosecution. And some countries are concerned that patients may be targeted next.

The HIPAA Act, which normally protects medical information, does not apply to abortions. There are exceptions to rules that force healthcare providers to share data for legal enforcement purposes, such as court orders, subpoenas, discovery requests, and subpoenas. Also, many apps used by women have low data privacy and may be used against women.

“Legislators pressure police and prosecutors to use all the tracking tools needed to target healthcare providers, pregnant people, and those who help them access care. It may be called, “he wrote in the” Pregnancy Panopticon “report of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP). .. “And all mass surveillance will also target countless bystanders imprisoned for miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, and inaccurate data. This is a dark prediction for the future, but I There are still steps that healthcare providers, lawmakers, and the general public can take to protect pregnant people from this looming surveillance situation just by acting now. “

If abortion is no longer legal, here are some steps you can take to protect your information:

As you may have heard from the public, it may be time to remove the menstrual tracking app. If many people sell user data and authorities decide to prosecute a patient, they could potentially put you at risk. Some, like Euki, promise not to store user information, but they still have a lot of trust in companies they don’t know. It also sends a data deletion request to someone who has used it before. If you are traveling to places such as clinics or rallies, lock your smartphone. The Electronic Frontier Foundation recommends getting a burner that isn’t connected to a regular cell account, but if that’s not possible, turn off your ad ID and give permissions to the other apps you’re using. Check to see how much data you are collecting. Also, consider turning off the “Find My” feature (or any kind of location sharing) on ​​your Apple device. Even better, mobile providers can ping or track their phones even when the power is off, leaving them at home. If you want to buy medicine or consult a reproductive health specialist, pay in cash. (If you get a burner phone, you also pay in cash.) You can track anything paid by credit or debit card. Cash is private as long as the transaction is less than $ 10,000. (Cryptography is not a wise option. Law enforcement officers can also track it.) If you’re doing an online search to find abortion providers, but you live in a state where they are illegal, your search history This will be recorded. Consider using a VPN and the TOR browser, an open source browser that anonymizes searches. The recognition mode of a standard browser is not sufficient because it may be possible to identify the site visited by the ISP. Limit who you say. This includes your doctor and friends (who have a different position on abortion than you believe and may be able to tell the authorities). If / When / How, a non-profit organization specializing in reproductive justice, tells The Washington Post that miscarriage and self-managed abortion with pills look like most healthcare providers.

Of course, these are far from an all-encompassing step. Paranoia is not an unreasonable approach for those seeking a recent abortion whose laws are changing rapidly. It makes difficult decisions much harder, but avoiding that oversight can prevent future problems.

“Anti-surveillance protection is by no means a complete replacement for the fertility rights protected by Law and Casey, but it is the most influential measure that abortion supporters can take,” says STOP.

