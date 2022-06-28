Google’s spam proposal causes a partisan backlash in Washington





Under months of pressure from the Republicans, Google has a new plan to prevent campaign emails from being marked as spam, according to a new document obtained by The Verge.

Google’s plans, first reported by Axios, allow candidates, party committees, and leading political action committees to apply for a special pilot program that exempts messages from the Gmail spam detection system. The idea was proposed to the Federal Election Commission in a June 21 filing and sought institutional approval.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the company had requested the FEC. He improved the inbox rate of political mass senders and increased the transparency of email deliverability while allowing users to unsubscribe or label email as spam. I explained that this is an opportunity to protect your inbox.

The pilot program avoids campaigns approved by Gmail’s algorithm for spam detection, but users receive new notifications asking if they want to continue receiving email after they first reach their inbox.

Congressman Greg Stube (R-FL) was the first Republican to suggest that in 2020 GOP campaign emails were disproportionately misreported as spam to Democrats. Sundar Pichai during a hearing with a prominent technical executive of the year.

It’s sad that Republicans engaged in malicious pressure campaigns rather than simply stopping sending spam emails, and it’s even more disappointing that Google bought it.

The issue reappeared in March of this year after a North Carolina State University study found that Gmail was more likely to mark Republican email as spam compared to other email services such as Outlook. It was raised. In response to this survey, Google argued that Gmail users are more likely to mark Republican messages as spam.

In particular, the Trump campaign has been accused of using spam-like tactics in funding emails, including using misleading subjects that are read as messages from friends and family. Some emails use a subject like automatic email forwarding and look like an email return notification.

Nonetheless, the survey has led Republican lawmakers such as house minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to introduce legislation that prohibits Google and other email services from filtering campaign emails as spam. .. The bill was introduced just before Google sent a program proposal to FEC last week.

A fascinating timing, McCarthy said in a tweet on Monday. Within hours, Google finally moved to change its biased algorithm for filtering political email. Big Tech has proven itself to be a villain. Time to fight back.

Democrats have suggested that the company has moved to appease Republicans, while Republicans and strategists praise Google’s new plans.

In a statement Tuesday, DNC’s Deputy Communications Director Daniel Wessel said that instead of simply stopping sending spam emails, Republicans engaged in a malicious pressure campaign and Google bought it. He said it was a shame.

Earlier this month, a parliamentary investigator on the Selection Committee on January 6 accused former President Donald Trump of using funding emails to scam his base from $ 250 million. In the weeks leading up to the parliamentary riot, the Trump campaign sent a large number of emails asking voters to donate to his official election defense fund to help Trump overturn the 2020 elections. did. The fund did not exist, according to House investigators.

Democrats have criticized Google this morning for addressing the issue of political email inboxes. This is not a partisan issue. Josh Hall, president of Republican digital strategy firm Targeted Victory, said in a tweet on Tuesday that we should all want equal treatment. If Dem is critical of the idea, it means they know they are being favored.

