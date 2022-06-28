KCR launches Tech Hub and says the next big breakthrough in startup innovation coming from Hyderabad





Telangana’s Prime Minister K Chandrashekar Lao launched T-hub 2.0 (Technology Hub), the second edition of innovation and business incubator here on Tuesday, and the next big breakthrough in startup innovation will soon be from Hyderabad. Said to come.

Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Secretary of IT and Industry, said the idea for T-hub was first launched in 2015 when startups faced challenges because they couldn’t afford to hire large office space in the IT corridor and Cyber ​​abad. I did.

At that time, we decided to set up a facility that would provide office space at an affordable price, and the first T-hub was set up at IIIT, “Ranjan said. After creating T-Hub for 7 years, the demand for more incubator space is increasing and we decided to build T-hub 2.0. It is five times larger and the buildings and facilities are state-of-the-art and modern. He said he was encouraged by the fact that T-hub already supports about 1,100 startups.

The CM said that when Telangana was founded in 2014, the TRS government made a decision to greatly encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. Today, we can proudly say that we have created a world-class entity on T-Hub to promote business management and innovation.

The CM has asked officials and his son, IT, Industry, and Municipal Minister KT Ramarao to focus on infrastructure development so that the city can sustain rapid growth in the near future. The CM has assured the CEOs of some IT companies who have petitioned for some issues that they will be resolved immediately.

Starting July 1, more than 200 startups have moved from the previous T-Hub building to the new building, and several venture capitalists have reserved space in the building. Built at a cost of 400 rupees, the new and exclusive T-hub 2.0 was designed by the Korean company Spaces. The 10-story facility resembles a spaceship. Provides office space for at least 4,000 startups. Plug and Play Space was created for venture capitalists and businesses.

Young innovators can accelerate their growth and get funding from it. Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Secretary of IT and Industry, said the entire 10 floors of T-hub 2.0 will be operational over the next year.

Telangana State Innovation Cell will set up a full-fledged office in the building. CII has the potential to establish a center of entrepreneurship and innovation here. The Indian government startup India Initiative will set up an office and the DST-approved Atal Innovation Mission Center will also be housed in the building.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/hyderabad/kcr-inaugurates-tech-hub-says-next-big-breakthrough-in-startup-innovation-to-come-from-hyderabad-7997124/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos