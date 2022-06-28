Google kills Hangouts, but the dream of Gmail abolishing Slack feels far away





Google shut down Hangouts for Workspace in February, but that’s not enough for search giants. The mobile Hangouts app has also ended.

In a recent blog post, the tech giant announced in November 2022 that he would say goodbye to this feature. People who are still using Hangouts will be prompted to switch to the chat app or Gmail chat.

Credit: Google

What about hangout users on the web? Well, Google doesn’t start switching you until July.

The company automatically transfers existing conversations to chat. However, to be on the safe side, we recommend that users download their data via Google Takeout before Hangouts becomes unavailable.

Obviously, the transition from Hangouts to chat is compulsory and is part of Google’s strategy to shape Gmail into something similar to Slack’s competitors.

Over the last few years, Gmail has been redesigned to integrate Inbox, Spaces, Meet, and Chat. New changes allow users to edit side-by-side in documents, slides, or spreadsheets while continuing the conversation.

Credit: Google

At first glance, the ability to email, chat, edit documents, and hold meetings all in one place seems to outperform poor Slack, but it’s not that simple.

As someone who spends hours on Gmail every week, I’m always grateful for the additional features. But if I don’t need them, I’m not sure if I want all Google services to break into my email.

Gmail’s tight integration aims to keep everything simple, but the interface often feels cluttered, not to mention how overwhelming simultaneous notifications from all the different apps are.

What’s wrong with the email-only email app?

It is very important for me to departmentize communication and collaboration tools in the workspace.

That’s why I’ve always been a fan of Slack. With this app, you can communicate with your team without distracting the outside world or simply replying to emails you don’t want to open.

The success of Slacks is based on how email was replaced at work. And I don’t know how Google will get rid of it by adding more and more features and clutter.

