Digital Health Startup Wonder Medical Raises 12m





Wonder Medical, a digital health startup that helps doctors and healthcare professionals work together to connect and discover medical information, has raised 12 million people.

The seed funding round was co-led by Advent Life Sciences and Sonder Capital with the participation of existing shareholders. Founded in 2020, Wonder Medical enables a new era of healthcare discovery, connectivity and collaboration. The Digital Health Platform recently hired a 200,000th member.

Wonder Medical, an encrypted HIPAA-compliant web and mobile software platform, provides a secure way for healthcare users to share and discuss sensitive clinical information, such as patient data, among colleagues and across global healthcare systems. Offers.

Interventional Cardiologist, Founder and CEO Dr. Justin Daviessade: The pace of global healthcare change is accelerating and we are handing out shovels. Our mission is to enable the world’s healthcare professionals to meet for the first time as a truly connected community. After the successful beta version of cardiology, this investment will drive our expansion with the launch of our flagship strategic product, the WonderMedicalRooms mobile app. Innovative software for Healthcare Professional (HCP) collaboration. Greater access to expertise through better communication is the key to enabling all physicians to be the best possible for patients around the world.

The early adopter of this platform was Manesh Patel, Dean of the Department of Cardiology at Duke University Hospital, who said: It’s effective. For too long, our communications have been siled, analog, and often in our own hospitals, not to mention worldwide. Wondr Medical has shown how becoming a fully connected community can transform our clinical practice.

Shahzad Malik, General Partner of Advent Life Sciences, added: I’m excited about the vision of Wondr Medicals. The strong ecosystem they are building not only allows healthcare professionals to improve their care, but also creates channels to effective markets for hundreds of healthcare start-ups. Over the past few years, Wonder Medical has impressively closed the gap, challenging how HCP and the industry interact, canceling large physical medical conferences and events. We were proud to help them in the next phase of their development to expand their capabilities for all medical professionals.

Wondr Medical recently strengthened its leadership team by appointing David Ellam as Chief Financial Officer, Leyla Pope as Chief Operating Officer, Max Peters as Chief Technology Officer, and Stephen Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer.

David Ellam, a new CFO with over 20 years of experience in a life sciences company, said: Improves interoperability of healthcare participants everywhere. “

