Google says goodbye to Hangouts





The company moved most of its features under the chat service in November 2022.

As Google moves to chat as its primary messaging service, it will officially shut down its Hangouts platform. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has moved far behind competitors such as Microsoft Teams and Slack to hit the arena as companies move primarily to the teleworking model, moving to remote and hybrid work. I couldn’t. Hangouts apps were one of Google’s failures when it came to branching to other areas of the Internet, as companies are trying out Google+’s social media platform.

Hangouts collapsed in Google Chat

As Google stated in a blog post, this move is considered an upgrade by the company, previous video features have been moved to Google Meet, and messages have been moved to chat. As you can see from this tweet, the company has a history of being rather unorganized about how messaging platforms are handled these days.

Google’s excellent messaging strategy:

2005: Google Talk2011: Google+ Hangouts2013: Google Hangouts2016: Google Allo2016: Google Duo2017: Google Hangouts Meet2018: Google Hangouts Chat2021: Google Chat

— Peter Yang (@petergyang) June 28, 2022

It’s just a little dysfunction there. To assist in the cleanup process, existing users of Hangouts (if they already exist) will be automatically migrated to the new service. The company claims that the service will be cleaner and more organized while still stored in Gmail, but no one knows how this attempt at messaging services will actually work. .. If you’re still using the Chrome extension, you’ll be prompted to move to a web service or app, but according to Google, the Hangouts platform will be online until November of this year.

The move on social media was ridiculed as expected, and most users who started the company failed to try to put together a messaging app in the past.

Someone needs to tell Google that backend replatforming doesn’t necessarily require customer rebranding. https: //t.co/O2Rrwvv2MF

— Mikio Braun, 4488 er 94 followers (@mikiobraun) forever stuck June 28, 2022

If the zoom is down and someone requests to use Google Hangouts pic.twitter.com/pmieio4pmJ

— Vowels (@VowelHQ) June 21st

There were attempts to find some positive tweets about the move, but simply nothing.

Most people lament that businesses are struggling to get one of these platforms on track, but many users are indifferent to moving services that they haven’t used for nearly a decade. Or it was just nostalgic. In any case, it’s still unclear how the company will handle yet another entry into this space and open up a niche among those in need of messaging services.

