Names of Agri-FoodTech Innovation Grant Recipients

The Phoenix City Council has approved seven recipients of the Agricultural Food Technology Innovation Grant to help adopt agricultural food technology and innovation in businesses.

This grant is part of the ARPA-funded Phoenix Resilient Food System Initiative, which provides increased local food production and access to healthy food. Support for food banks, food pantry and community agencies. Business and employment opportunities throughout the food system spectrum.

The Department of Environmental Programs has selected five winners who are committed to promoting food equity through the latest methods and processes.

FreshKube Inc. provides grants for sensors, refrigerators and solar panels to assist small producers and distributors. With this funding, six mini-containers and portable micro-solar farms will be built, and producers will have access to cost-effective, transportable, temperature-controlled containers that can be powered by renewable energy. It will be like. Arizona State University (ASU) Indoor Farming Lab is an indoor vertical farming (IVF). The Agri-Food Tech Innovation Grant helps laboratories conduct 2-3 day workshops on the benefits of IVF in food systems. Funds pay for labor, publishing, and training. ASU also offers a 100% cost share match. LehrInnovations LLC is equipped with the existing Linking Ecosystem and Hardware for Regeneration (LEHR) Gardens and is familiar with agricultural technology. With this grant, Lehr Innovations will grow efficiency by building a test site to measure differences in water usage, soil carbon sequestration, cost, and productivity between LEHR gardens and traditional underground farming methods. Can be improved. Use NxTHorizon LLC Aquaponics to help urban farmers maximize food production without the spill of toxic waste and chemicals. The funds awarded to NxT Horizon will be directed to the development of a pilot program demonstrating how to use giant freshwater prawns within the Phoenix Backyard Garden Program Aquaponics Garden System. Increase resilience and expand sustainable food production practices. Farms use the money to buy solar supplies, huts, and other materials.

The Mayor’s Office of Kate Gallego is funding:

Phoenix Food Corporation creates the Phoenix Food Hub, a technically-enabled online directory and marketplace for producers, consumers and distributors of Phoenix Food Systems. Grants are primarily labor costs as Phoenix Food Corporation collects Phoenix producers and local food sources from producers and establishes Phoenix’s first communal grocery store that connects residents, retailers and other consumers. Used for. Located in Phoenix, we will build the first vertical farm in the city of Phoenix. The facility uses LED lights and deep-sea hydroponics techniques. This will produce at least £ 500,000 a year while using 95% less water than traditional agriculture. Grants are used for equipment such as growing racks and lighting. Keep up with Newson SignalsAZ.com for more business and technology.

