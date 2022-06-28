GM’s approach: jointly innovate and integrate technology independently





New technologies, changing consumer tastes, and increasing urgency for sustainability are driving automakers into a new era of innovation. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are paving the way for autonomous, electric, and low-emission vehicles, promising a safe and sustainable future.

However, AI has applications throughout the manufacturing process, from vehicle design and testing to using computer vision systems to identify and resolve failures. As new products and materials emerge daily, manufacturers who are not continually improving their processes, equipment and operations can quickly be left behind.

Increase the pace

As researchers in the field of automotive manufacturing, our responsibility is to continually innovate. To do this, we need to streamline the innovation process, remove unnecessary steps, and remove obstacles. General Motors achieves this through an open innovation model. Open innovation is the process of combining internal and external technologies to create new applications.

By eliminating the need to create technology from scratch, you can focus on streamlining your R & D process while applying and integrating technology in a unique way to maximize results. For example, one team within GM is working to create a reconfigurable assembly system using advanced off-the-shelf technologies such as vision systems, robotics, and reconfigurable tools. By combining existing technologies, especially with models that meet our needs, we can build configurable and scalable manufacturing systems and ultimately eliminate factory hard fixtures.

Our role as applied researchers is to understand internal problems and propose solutions using new and existing concepts. Leveraging external technology is one way to accelerate this process. Another important factor is early stage research. This is primarily done outside the walls of national laboratories, universities, and research-oriented organizations. By collaborating with these institutions, early research can be advanced toward application development.

Exciting collaboration

Today, one of the most important challenges in our industry is to realize the potential of smart manufacturing. Theoretically, smart manufacturing enables a fully integrated co-manufacturing system that responds in real time using data and responds to changing conditions from supply chain problems to changing customer demand. ..

However, the datasets that provide information to smart manufacturing systems are large and complex. To build an adaptable and resilient system, you need to understand how to transform raw data into actionable information and apply that information to your work. Early-stage research plays an important role.

This week, engineering scholars and manufacturing research experts will meet at the 50th North American Manufacturing Research Conference (NAMRC) at Purdue University. The longest-running forum for applied research and industrial applications in manufacturing and design, the five-day event features presentations and publications on original, basic and applied research. Topics range from big data analytics applications for manufacturing planning and control to challenges and opportunities in layered modeling.

For industry professionals, forums like NAMRC provide a valuable opportunity to influence academic research and stimulate a deeper focus on priority areas. For example, GM started working in ultrasonic welding about 10 years ago. One of the challenges we faced at the time was the lack of scientific literature on this topic. By sharing our work at the conference, we were able to inspire focus and discourse around it, inspiring many academic papers and early-stage research that continue to this day.

Innovation for the future

Today, we use deep learning and convolutional (visual-based) neural networks in vision systems that monitor the quality of assembly lines. These trace their roots in the early 1970s when researchers began exploring the possibilities of neural networks. In the meantime, for decades, automotive R & D experts have been continuously working to model the application of this technology in the manufacturing industry.

In neural networks, AI sees real potential to innovate not only in products, but also in processes and operations. The use of data to improve processes and operations will be the catalyst behind most of the industry’s key goals for the next decade, from electrification and sustainability to self-driving cars. But to get there, you need a more efficient way to sort your dataset and transform big data into tuned and usable information. It requires in-depth early-stage applied research and we have great opportunities for growth.

Realizing the potential of smart manufacturing requires significant research focused on areas such as manufacturing data, manufacturing robustness, and the use of simulations for discovery. By sharing our research with the academic community at summits like NAMRC, we have the opportunity to promote research that will be recognized in the future as the foundation of innovation that we cannot even imagine.

Dr. Jeffrey Abel is General Motors’ Chief Scientist in Global Manufacturing and Director of Manufacturing Systems Research. He is responsible for global manufacturing research focused on vehicle electrification, lightweight system manufacturing, automation and smart manufacturing. He has led a research team that played a key role in producing Chevy Volt’s advanced batteries and has held other leading positions in product development and manufacturing at GM, Delphi and Daimler Chrysler.

