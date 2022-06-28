Google Establishes Standalone Public Sector Cloud Services Sector





Written by Billy Mitchell June 28, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

Google will spin off its public sector-focused business line from Google Cloud and launch an independent division purely federal, state, local, and education-focused, the company said on Tuesday. Announced.

The new public sector will be a separate legal entity from Google Cloud, operating as its own independent company and with an advisory board. Will Grannis, CTO of Google Cloud, will lead the launch of a new division until a permanent CEO is elected.

In launching the Google public sector, the company “doubles our significant commitment to serving the US public sector,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian reports in an interview. I told Fed Scoop.

Grannis explained that this division has “completely complementary business features and capabilities that customers expect and expect”, especially in the public sector.

Lynn Martin will lead the US public sector sales organization and report to Grannis. Other notable public sector-focused Google employees supporting this division include Jeanette Manfra, Senior Director of Global Risk and Compliance and Former Chief Cyber ​​Officer of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. .. Joel Minton, Google Cloud Technical Director of the CTO’s office and former Executive Director of Login.gov of General Services Administration. Advisor to Phil Venables, Google Cloud CISO, Presidential Science and Technology Advisory Board.

Kurian then said that this doubling would give public sector organizations what they wanted. This is an alternative to the “legacy” cloud providers that have historically dominated government cloud markets such as Amazon and Microsoft.

“Public sector customers want a diversity of cloud vendors to serve. They want help moving away from legacy providers, modernizing core technologies and advancing the innovation agenda.” Kurian said. “They see Google as a very advanced engineering company with technology that can use technology to deliver services more efficiently and actually change the way new features are enabled. The choice is always important. “

“”[C]Competition provides both access to the best technology at the most attractive prices, “he added,” choices always give government flexibility. “

Google has expanded its business with the public sector in recent years to this decision. At the federal level, we have large technical contracts on both the civilian and defensive sides, including the Department of Energy, the US Postal Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the US Air Force, Navy, and Defense Innovation Units. a bit.

The company also bid on the Pentagon’s multi-billion dollar multi-cloud acquisition, Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC), but its unsuccessful predecessor, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) deal, is ethical. Execution was aborted because it was reported to be targeted. concern.

Four years after the JEDI’s decision, Granis has no doubt about Google’s commitment to the U.S. defense mission, saying that Google has bid on the JWCC and is working on other military contracts as an indication of its intentions. It pointed out. “Federal, state local education, and, as you know, more broadly in defense intelligence and defense, we are 100% committed to supporting all those customers and their unique mission. “I will.” “And my role is to leverage Google’s incredible power and technology to ensure that we support these missions in a very purposeful and complete way.”

Google’s big bet is that by concentrating its resources more purely on the public sector, it will be able to work more closely with governments and academia to deliver what they need for their mission more quickly.

“We are a pioneer in advanced technology that the government is beginning to adopt today,” said Grannis, pointing out Google’s innovative efforts in zero trust security, data analytics, and cloud-based collaboration tools. “One of the things we always think about is how to deliver that innovation faster in a more focused and purposeful way to government.”

For example, how NASA conducts research using Google’s notebooks and machine learning and analytics services is very different from how classroom teachers use similar tools, Grannis explained. “Therefore, understanding them, quickly characterizing them, and providing technology in use to meet the exact mission needs is also really a driving force.”

“Strengthening these loops means faster mission capabilities for customers,” he added, between Google’s core technology and innovation and what public sector customers want. And in fact, we start with the ultimate goal of speeding up that innovation pipeline. And we bring more resources and more focus, and focus is very important. “

The Google Public Sector will continue to focus on four major areas that have driven Google Cloud’s commitment to the public sector to date. IT infrastructure modernization, advanced analytics, cybersecurity, collaboration tools, Kurian especially “because the government enjoys working there with great toolsets, the best people in the United States.”

What’s more, the new department will expand its focus on public sector-specific authentication and compliance, as well as other support mechanisms.

“By creating a department, you can put together all the resources that are specific to the public sector that your commercial account does not need. For example, contract methods, legal departments that need to be supported, and employees who have clearance. The need, it’s all, and when focused, it allows us to work more effectively, “Kurian said.

