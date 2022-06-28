Google will shut down one of its products this fall





(NEXSTAR) – More than 10 years later, Google is shutting down its messaging platform, Google Hangouts, and preparing to move users to the latest service, Google Chat.

According to The Verge, Hangouts, which was originally part of Google+, allows users to send messages and make video calls to other users. It can be accessed via standalone apps and online features. Google announced changes for Hangouts users in late 2020. This includes instructing you to use either Fi, Google’s mobile service, or Google Voice.

Chat became immediately free to access and was added to Google Workspace earlier this year instead of Hangouts.

In a blog post on Monday, Google announced that Hangouts will no longer be available from November 2022. If you’re using Hangouts on your mobile phone or desktop, you may already be asked to move to chat.

Starting in July, users who access Gmail Hangouts online will be upgraded to Gmail chat. According to Google, Hangouts on the web will continue to be accessible until fall. Users of Hangouts on the web will be notified at least one month before Hangouts initiates a redirect to chat on the web.

Chat is similar to Hangouts and other messaging platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams. This allows users to send private or group messages. We provide Spaces as a “topic-based collaboration-only place”. You can access it from the app. Users can also access chats in Gmail’s integrated view.

“We have great ambitions for the future of chat. In the coming months, we’ll see more features such as direct calls, inline threads in Spaces, and the ability to share and view multiple images,” he said. Product Manager Ravi Kanneganti said. I wrote on his Monday blog for Google Chat.

Hangouts is not the first platform to enter the “Google Tomb”. Among them is the aforementioned Google+, which was replaced by Currents about three years ago. Google announced in February that Currents will be replaced by Spaces (an already in-chat feature) in 2023.

