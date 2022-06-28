Misunderstandings about digital competition undermine EU technology ambitions – Data Innovation Center





The Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s biggest change to antitrust law in decades, will be officially approved this year. Unfortunately, the law seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding of how competition in the digital marketplace works and applies flawed remedies, damaging the EU’s tech sector and European consumers. Is giving. As a result, DMA is unable to resolve antitrust and user protection issues that it is supposed to address. Unless amended, DMA will hinder the vibrancy of the European economy over the next few decades.

EU policy makers have created DMA in response to the widely recognized perception that something has to be done about Big Tech. It sets the rules for how large online platforms with a market capitalization of over 65b can compete in the EU. The law provides regulatory agencies with active enforcement tools. Violations can lead to fines of up to 20% of global sales, and regulatory agencies can force repeat offenders to dissolve their businesses.

However, the main focus of DMA seems to be to punish companies that are too large or too American. Green MEP Kim van Sparentak, who was sitting on the committee that negotiated the law, was delighted after the bill was passed. [how] they [technology companies] It’s too big for interoperability. That’s what they really don’t want. These are big, big wins. Or consider comments by Andreas Schwab MEP, DMA’s lead negotiator. He emphasized that Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft are at the crosshairs of the law and not European counterparts. As he explicitly stated, let’s first focus on the biggest problem, the biggest bottleneck.But can’t […] Include European gatekeepers just to please Biden.

EU policymakers often lament the dominance of US tech companies, but overlook the EU’s considerable strength in the IT sector. Moreover, they rarely address the structural causes of Europe’s economic decline. Thibault Schrepel, a professor of law at the Free University of Amsterdam, further embodies this with a compelling analytical framework. DMA organizes digital markets on the assumption that these markets are mostly static. The law assumes that competition is most likely to arise from services that are a complete alternative to existing companies. Therefore, the law introduces mandatory service interoperability, data portability and prohibits the sharing of data between multiple platform services without explicit consent. However, in reality, digital competition is through orthogonal tools and services that revolutionize existing services and guide them in new directions. Think of Snapchats and Tiktoks as demonstrating the ability to undermine the dominance of the Metas social media market. Similarly, Professor Schrepel argues that AI-enabled image generation service DALL-E may soon compete with image database providers like Getty. DMA does nothing to support this form of creative competition. To make matters worse, DMA prohibits the use of platform data to create new services that compete with other large market players, actively limiting another proven form of competition. It is. For example, DMA prohibits companies like Apple from using user data to launch search engines that may compete with Google. Other antitrust lawyers have pointed out the negative externalities associated with competition law that are entirely based on the precautionary principle. It implicitly enshrines a dynamic competition policy in the Digital Single Market.

Big Tech critics are influential not only in policy makers, but also in journalism classes. Perhaps the business newspaper, the Financial Times, often contains exaggerated anti-technical sentiment, without fact checking or context. For example, in a recent article, the founder of a competitor of Proton Maila Gmail, which provides encrypted email services, said that the tech giant today brought us from the Internet without legal or financial impact. It claims that DMA is needed because it can be eliminated. Despite Big Techs claiming the risk of competition, this exaggerated scenario stands out from the very realistic fact that ProtonMail has attracted over 50 million users.

Those who actively support the EU’s anti-growth technology policy agenda ignore many flaws in DMA. For example, in DMA, all personalized services must provide the same non-personalized alternative. This is a logical contradiction in itself, and interoperability requirements greatly reduce user safety. This latter point is worth further investigation. Messaging services have become very long in recent years to ensure that they are cryptographically secure. DMA claims that all messaging services must be interoperable, and a government edict undermines this end-to-end security architecture. Most cryptographers agree that ensuring encryption between different apps is very difficult. Therefore, DMA gives third-party services the legal right to access the messaging platform. This means that third-party services can compromise privacy by being flooded with spam, weakening restrictions on the transfer of false information, and allowing read / write access to messages delivered within large platforms. there is. Software developer Alec Muffett discusses interoperability by comparing requirements with orders that every large restaurant chain needs to accept and serve orders from other restaurants. Interoperability is dressed up to make the customer’s life easier, but in the process the customer is exposed to metaphors Food poisoning: fake ID, fraudulent data / food, fraudulent food handling / interception or tampering , And connections from enhanced monitoring / monitoring. All of these incur enormous costs in the form of building highly complex interoperability gateways. This is not a guess. In 2014, third-party apps that had access to Snapchat stored content that should have been delivered and deleted.

DMA is a sad accusation that the EU was unable to provide the fruits of the digital revolution to its citizens. This practice is vague and sometimes contradictory, suggesting that it was driven by the urge to act primarily, rather than a clear understanding of which policies actually improve the public welfare. .. As in the usual case of this approach to regulation, the only guaranteed winners are lawyers and auditors, who are asked to submit a series of compliance documents and automatically automate small and new market entrants. To be disadvantageous. According to Thibault Schrepels’ analysis, DMA considers the existing digital market to be fixed and regulates it accordingly. Therefore, it is purely a redistribution method and does nothing to address the root cause of digital sclerosis in Europe, the structural barriers that make wealth creation much more difficult than in more liberal markets. Policies that drive business creation and growth often include deregulation measures such as reduced tax on capital investments and capital gains achieved by establishing new businesses. Policy makers prefer to add rules rather than tackle supply-side constraints that impede wealth creation. Passing the former is easy, removing the latter from the painful and difficult ones. European politicians do not want to face the fact that the increasingly thick web of digital rules and regulations will make the EU poorer and less innovative over time. This is a tragedy of Europe’s own creation, similar to decades of head-on thinking, where the EU has become dependent on Russian fossil fuels and now has devastating consequences.

Image Credit: Scott Graham from Unsplash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://datainnovation.org/2022/06/misconceptions-about-digital-competition-and-innovation-are-causing-substantial-damage-to-the-eus-digital-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos