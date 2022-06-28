Google is playing another big role in robbing you from Microsoft 365





Google has announced new productivity suites that help keep customers away from Microsoft 365.

As described in the latest blog entry (opens in a new tab), users have the advantage of being able to edit Microsoft Office files from within Google Workspace (nee G Suite) without the need for an internet connection.

“You can now use documents, spreadsheets, and slides to edit, comment, and collaborate on Office files even when your device is offline. Changes made to files while you’re offline can now be reconnected to Drive. It will be synced, “Google explained. “This feature brings the benefits of Google Workspace collaboration to Microsoft Office files.”

Google Workspace and Microsoft 365

Since the birth of GSuite in 2006, Google has competed directly with Microsoft in the field of office software, competing against infamous rivals that house Word, PowerPoint, Excel and more.

One of the hallmarks of Microsoft’s products is the tight integration of apps and services, which extends to the Windows operating system on which most business computers are running.

But then Google stole a rival’s march on the real-time collaboration model. This allows the software to be delivered over the cloud. This has proven to be very important since the move to remote and hybrid work.

However, the data recently provided to TechRadar Pro has highlighted a large gap that continues to separate pairs. 58% of companies choose Microsoft 365 and only 15% choose Google Workspace.

The survey focuses only on the United States, but the findings are backed by global finance. In the first quarter of 2022, Google’s cloud services segment (with Workspace below it) generated $ 5 billion in revenue, while Microsoft’s productivity segment accounted for $ 15 billion.

To lay the groundwork, Google needed to come up with creative ways to make its own suite a more attractive proposal than what’s already built into the Microsoft ecosystem.

For example, since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has sought to introduce new synergies between various services to develop a “deeper integrated user experience” comparable to competitors’ products.

Meanwhile, the latest update focuses on facilitating the transition between Microsoft and Google services. Workspace has allowed users to import Office documents for years, but is concerned that they can continue to process Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files when working with clients and partners because they can edit offline. Will be even more comfortable for people who do.

The new features are currently being rolled out and will be available to all Google account holders by mid-July 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-is-making-another-big-play-to-steal-you-away-from-microsoft-365 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos