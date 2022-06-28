Lakota teachers approved for use of digital classroom technology





(TNS) A national digital learning organization has nominated Lakota school teachers as a rising star in American classroom innovation.

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), a non-profit organization focused on accelerating educational innovation, has named Kimberly Carlson, an innovation specialist at Lakota Woodland Elementary School, the “20 Notable Teachers” in the United States. I chose one of them.

Lakota officials recently announced Carlson’s honor, and she and Lakota director Matt Miller and other district officials are attending an ISTE meeting in New Orleans this week.

The 17,000 student district, the largest in Butler County and the ninth largest in Ohio, officially adopted the ISTE standard in 2013 as part of its commitment to innovation and modernization of educational technology.

In 2020, Lakota was one of the three school districts in the world to receive the ISTE Distinguished District Award.

“I’m excited to have an ISTE20 to Watch educator in Lakota,” Miller said. “Mrs. Carlson is an exemplary teacher and leader of our school. Her passion for education is shining.”

Since the adoption of Miller in 2017, Lakota has radically modernized digital classroom technology, offering free learning laptops for most grades, and finding employment in the booming American cybersecurity industry. We have conducted educational lessons such as Cyber ​​Academy for high school students seeking training.

Miller, like Middletown’s director Marlon Styles Jr., has earned a national reputation for his many reform efforts and leadership in the adoption of digital learning in traditional classrooms.

Carlson joined Lakota in 2000 and became an “Innovation Specialist” in 2018, working with many teachers throughout the 24 school system.

Through ISTE accreditation, Lakota officials said Carlson has connections with educators around the world who share a passion for being innovative in their educational strategies and the use of technology.

“In my 22 years of education, it was exciting to learn the ever-changing and innovative ways to provide educational support to my fellow teachers and students,” she said. “I am excited to represent Lakota School and am humbled to be part of a talented international educator company.”

Woodland Principal John Wise said Carlson “to ensure that teachers have what they need to be as innovative and influential as possible for us (students). I’m making a lot of effort. “

“Her motivation to maximize education and learning in Woodland has a direct positive impact on students and their future,” says Wise.

2022 Journal-News (Hamilton, Ohio). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/education/k-12/lakota-teacher-recognized-for-use-of-digital-classroom-tech

