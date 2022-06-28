TikTok should be banned by Apple and Google keeps it because of data concerns: FCC Commissioner





The popular video-sharing app TikTok is a wolf dressed in sheep and needs to be removed from Apple and Google’s app stores, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a public letter on Tuesday.

In a letter dated June 24, Kerr, a Republican executive at the Federal Communications Commission, called for a ban and addressed Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Carrs’ letter goes deeply into a recent report detailing audio leaked from an internal meeting between U.S. TikTok employees, with China-based employees of parent company ByteDance holding U.S. private user data. Revealed regular and widespread access to.

Carr likened TikToks’ video and meme sharing features to sheep clothing aimed at distracting from suspicious privacy practices.

At its core, TikTok serves as an advanced monitoring tool for collecting large amounts of personal and sensitive data, Kerr said. In fact, TikTok collects everything from search and browsing history to keystroke patterns and biometric identifiers, including facial photos and voiceprints.

It is clear that TikTok poses unacceptable national security risks due to its extensive data collection combined with Beijing, where access to its sensitive data has not been clearly checked, Kerr said. I am writing in a letter posted to my Twitter account.

Therefore, please apply the plain text of the app store policy to TikTok and remove it from the app store if you do not comply with those conditions.

The post contacted Apple and Google for comment.

TikTok is more than just a video app. It’s sheep clothes.

Collect a swath of sensitive data indicating that a new report is being accessed in Beijing.

I called on @Apple and @Google to remove TikTok from the app store due to a pattern of incorrect data practices. pic.twitter.com/Le01fBpNjn

— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 28, 2022

Buzzfeed News’s bomb report details leaked audio recordings from dozens of conferences, suggesting that Beijing-based ByteDance has more access to US user data than previously known. I am reporting. Chinese employees reportedly had access to data at least from September to January 2021.

The report quoted the audio from the September 2021 meeting where the director of TikTok introduced China’s unnamed ByteDance engineer as a master administrator with all access. At another meeting, workers in the TikToks Trust and Safety department allegedly said that everything was seen in China.

Hours before the Buzzfeed report surfaced, TikTok announced that it had migrated US user data to a server running Oracle. The company said it has a strong commitment to protecting the privacy of US users.

TikTok faces scrutiny of its data privacy practices. GCImages

TikTok refused to comment on Carr’s letter. A spokesperson for a company posted a past response to Buzzfeed’s report on The Post.

“We employ access controls such as encryption and security monitoring to protect user data, and the access approval process is overseen by a security team based in the United States,” a spokeswoman said.

“TikTok consistently maintains that engineers outside the United States, including China, can be granted access to US user data as needed under these strict controls,” a spokesperson said. Man added.

The FCC Commissioner argued that the collaboration between TikToks and Oracle did not address the concerns raised here and did not clarify whether China-based workers would continue to have access to the data.

FCC Commissioner Brendanker wrote to the CEOs of Apple and Google.Getty Images

Carr asked Apple and Google to remove TikTok from the app store by July 8th or provide a statement explaining why the app doesn’t violate the policy.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps with over 1 billion active users worldwide. In that letter, Carr quoted statistics that the app was downloaded from Apple. In the first quarter of the FCC Commissioner, the Google Store wants to ban TikTok from Apple, and the Google Store is only in 2022.

Carr has emerged as a keen critic of big tech companies in recent months. In April, he said he addressed the exploitation of technology to violate consumer rights while continuing to do business in China, where the government has been accused of eradicating human rights abuses, including mass surveillance. Blame Cook.

