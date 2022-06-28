Biotechnology continues to be the engine of innovation and growth in the biopharmacy industry





Published this month, EY analysts rate the industry in the Beyond Borders: EY Biotechnology Report 2022.

Biotechnology currently accounts for a record 65% of approximately 6,000 clinical asset candidates in active development. This includes over 2,000 cell and gene therapies that are projected to play an increasingly important role in driving revenue growth over the next decade.

On the other hand, COVID-19 vaccines and remedies are by no means a thing of the past. Spending on such products is expected to more than double by 2026.

COVID-19 spurs innovation and revenue

Biotechnology was very strong in 2021, driven by the COVID-19 crisis. This is due to the fact that the pandemic is projected to reduce global health care costs by a cumulative $ 175 billion over the next seven years compared to the pre-pandemic outlook.

Innovated vaccine and antiviral biotechnology to combat COVID-19 will reach $ 216.7 billion in biotechnology revenue in 2021 and a dramatic 35% annual in 2020, according to analysts. Brought an increase.

Traditionally, the majority of biotechnology revenue comes from the industry’s commercial leaders, defined here as companies that generate over $ 500 million in annual revenue. In fact, in 2021, 46 commercial leaders generated 86% of the industry’s total revenue. But within this key group, an astonishing 22% of all revenue is generated solely by the two companies that pioneered mRNA-based vaccines against COVID-19, BioNTech and Moderna, with a total revenue of $ 40 billion in 2021. Produced the above.

BioNTech and Moderna joined the ranks of commercial leaders in 2020, but are more profitable than any other biotechnology in the world, except for long-time industry leaders Amgen and Gilead. This dramatic rise highlights the extent to which the COVID-19 market dominated the biotechnology story in 2021. Moreover, this explosive growth will not disappear overnight, and predictions show that spending on vaccines and treatments targeting the coronavirus will more than double by 2026.

Pharmaceuticals will continue to dominate the market while vaccines will continue to dominate this area.

For example, Regenerons REGEN-COV treatment increased the company’s revenue by 89% in 2021, while Gilead recorded 11% growth with the power of Veklury products. Both are one of the top stories of biotechnology revenue growth in 2021, as is Vir Biotechnology, a newcomer to the commercial leader group in 2021. COVID-19’s VirsXevudy monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment is the strength of a profit-sharing agreement with partner GlaxoSmithKline.

Gene and cell therapy

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, biotechnology has grown significantly with the advent of mRNA vaccines, antivirals, and clinical trial virtualization.

“At the same time, the large biopharmacy industry is facing a fundamental growth gap as patents for major blockbuster biopharmacy and pipelines are imminent. This maintains a top-line growth orientation. Not enough.

“With the pandemic boom in rear-view mirrors, the flash of balance sheets, and the major revisions to biotechnology in the development stages of trading, now is the perfect time for major pharmaceutical companies to deploy firepower to capture biotechnology innovation.

-Arda Ural, PhD, EY Americas Industry Markets Leader, Health Sciences & Wellness

COVID-19 dominated biotechnology innovation and revenue in 2021, but the wider industry enjoyed increased activity as well.

With the exception of the emergency use authorization for COVID-19 products, the number of new product approvals in the 2021s still exceeded the 2020s (in 2021, 63 new products were approved: 50 new molecular entities and 13 Biologics license application).

These approvals should only be the beginning of a new wave of innovation reaching the market. The biotechnology pipeline is full. Over 6,000 medicines are under active development, with emerging biotechnology accounting for a record 65% of them.

This total includes approximately 800 next-generation biotherapeutic agents with significant R & D activities in CAR-T and NK cell therapy, gene editing, and RNA therapy.

In addition, leaders of major pharmaceutical companies need access to these biotechnology innovations, and the loss of monopoly could erode an estimated $ 252 billion from industry revenues by 2026.

Replacing these revenues relies heavily on the development of biotechnology pipelines, especially new modality.

“These new modalities include the highly commercially successful mRNA platform in 2021, next-generation antibodies, cell and gene therapy.

And in the future, these innovations will synergize with other new technologies such as OMIC sequencing tools, bioinformatics, and next-generation neural networks with AI-powered analytics.

Other important findings of the report are: IPO Bubble Burst: Biotech IPO reached record levels in 2021 143 offerings totaling $ 19.3 billion, but IPOs and subsequent windows closed, biotechnology to capital markets via IPOs or SPACs Access seems to be more and more difficult. VC funding follows science: Venture capital reached a record $ 26.2 billion in 2021 and investors continue to bet on the long-term viability of biotechnology, so activity remains strong in 2022. M & A market suspension: Transaction value decreased by 46% compared to last year. So far, it remains late until mid-2022. Large pharmaceutical companies may seize large-scale M & A opportunities later this year as target valuations have historically declined. Tentatively, major pharmaceutical companies continue to support strategic alliances, promising a potential injection of $ 314 billion in 2020 and 2021 alone. Even as the United States experiences a macroeconomic slowdown, our research shows that biopharmacy M & A has been driven by industry-specific fundamental needs to drive growth. We anticipate resource shortages across the sector and policymaker-led changes in supply chain expectations, pricing, and scaling of commercial infrastructure.

