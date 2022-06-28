Google Cloud’s new sustainability platform aims to meet corporate climate goals – TechCrunch





If you ask most executives if they want to do the right thing on earth, they can say yes, even if they don’t know exactly what that means. While some companies exaggerate their intent in a process called greenwashing, more prestigious motivators need tools to help them understand data on energy usage, and if they meet their goals, they themselves. Set with.

At the first Sustainability Summit this week, Google Cloud introduced a set of solutions. Some are based on existing tools, some are new, so that businesses and governments can set goals and form a kind of sustainability platform to compare with public and internal ones. It is designed. When it comes to sustainability goals, we collect data and visualize and understand how they behave.

Sustainability is a huge issue, said Jenn Bennett, technical director of sustainability at Google Cloud’s CTO office. The company wants to provide its customers with tools to understand their current status and first solve some imminent problems. It’s part of what Google has done in-house.

Looking at much of what’s happening across Google, you might see something like sustainability as a whole. It can include your food. It’s in your cafeteria. It’s your energy in your data center. It’s your supply chain and all Scope 3 emissions, but all these things are actually interrelated as a complex ecosystem, she said.

Google has announced a range of useful tools, including a new version of the Google Earth engine for corporate customers that was previously only available to scientists and NGOs. The enterprise version aims to build a high level of visualization that allows a company to show the impact of raw material use in a particular area and how it cascades across the globe. You can access.

Rebecca Moore, who directs Google’s geospatial initiative, said this ability to leverage data coming from satellites gives businesses real-time insights into their environmental impact. First launched by scientists and NGOs in 2010, Google Earth Engine is at the forefront of planetary-scale environmental monitoring and is one of the world’s largest publicly available Earth observation data catalogs, Moore explained. Did.

She also combines data from hundreds of satellites and other sources that are continuously streaming to EarthEngine. This data can then be combined with large geospatial cloud computing resources to transform this raw data into timely, accurate, high-resolution, world state decision-related insights. This includes forests, water, ecosystems, agriculture, and how they all change over time.

Moore points out that combining such data-driven tools with the Google BigQuery and Google Maps platforms provides a powerful blend of tools. With the power of Google Cloud and the intelligence of the Google Earth Engine, she said, we are helping companies manage their natural resources responsibly while building sustainable business practices.

The company also announced a bold goal of being completely carbon-free (not carbon-neutral, carbon-energy-free) by 2030.

One of the tools we use internally to track these goals is our 24/7 Carbon Energy Insights Program. This program will be offered to customers in a pilot program starting this week.

Google’s Head of Energy Development, Maud Texas, hopefully shares insights and learning with others, as it doesn’t make much sense if there is only one company to achieve these goals. I decided to. This means you can take advantage of the work of large companies, whether you’re a Google Cloud customer or not.

24/7 is to stimulate the movement of organizations interested in the grid they operate. The goal of the big picture is to decarbonize electricity usage for everyone and permanently. That’s why we’ve been gathering insights and knowledge on how to do business for the future of carbon-free energy over the last decade and in collaboration with our partners.

Bennett says he knows they aren’t there yet. That’s part of the reason for setting such ambitious goals, but the 24/7 program is to share information to help other organizations try to reach similar goals. .. What I think is really important about 2030 is to set a bold mission and enable all very smart engineers to come up with creative and innovative solutions. [climate change] She said there was a problem.

Justin Keeble, Managing Director of Global Sustainability at Google Cloud, said he introduced the CarbonSense Suite last year to help customers understand carbon usage in Google Cloud itself. The company has added scope 1 and scope 3 emission support to its suite. Scope 2 is already supported. Customers can also choose the low carbon mode. This limits the use of Google Cloud to low-carbon emission data centers.

The company also makes it easier to measure carbon emissions from non-Google products. We are also pleased to begin the role of IAM (Integrated Access Model) dedicated to carbon footprint. This will allow non-Google Cloud users to easily access emission data for tracking and disclosure, Keeble said.

According to Bennett, they are still in their infancy, and the ultimate goal here is to allow professional service companies such as Deloitte and Accenture, system integrators, and even partners such as independent companies to build solutions at the top. Is to build a basic set of sustainability services. Of that platform.

We have launched a marketplace where our partners can build ISV solutions. This may make it easier for companies to hire. [sustainability initiatives] Faster, but still has that foundation [Google Cloud] The platform below, Bennett, said.

The combined announcement represents a broader initiative, but the ultimate goal is to be a sustainability platform where Google Cloud can share what it has learned so that companies can understand and act on their data and climate initiatives. Is to provide a toolset of.

