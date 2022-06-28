Technology Snapshots-Companies Innovate As Microchip Shortage Continues





Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia-(Newsfile Corp.-2022 June 28)-Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering artificial intelligence and technology stocks, is an ongoing microchip. Releases sector snapshots of shortages and companies providing solutions, featuring technology company GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Beginning in 2020, this year governments and many companies have suffered from a global shortage of microchips, exacerbated by ongoing supply chain problems and trade affected by geopolitical factors such as the Russia-Ukraine War. I was forced to rethink my strategy to meet demand. The Senate passed a bipartisan bill called the CHIPS Act in the summer of 2021, spending US $ 52 billion on subsidizing computer chip manufacturing and research in the country. However, according to the Washington Post, “the process of combining the House and Senate bills is stalled by controversy over non-chip legal elements such as climate change and trade with China.”

Microchip giant Intel recently invested $ 20 billion in a chip factory project in Ohio. Regarding the CHIPS Act, Intel spokesman William Moss said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post:

“The scope and pace of expansion in Ohio depends heavily on funding from the CHIPS Act. Unfortunately, CHIPS Act funding is slower than expected and we do not yet know when it will be completed. Hmm. It’s Congress time. It’s about acting to move forward at the speed and scale that Ohio and other projects have long envisioned. “

According to a recent report released by Transparency Market Research, the global system-on-a-chip (SoC) market will grow from approximately US $ 151.8 billion in 2021 to US $ 317.8 billion by the end of 2031, with an average annual growth rate. The rates are expected to be complex. (CAGR) 8.1 percent of the forecast period 2022-31. According to the report, the demand for chips is driven by “increasing demand for high-performance, low-cost portable electronic devices and wearable devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart watches, and headsets.” Their usefulness in support. System (ADAS).

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) is an early stage technology developer of (IoT), an artificial intelligence (AI) -enabled mobile technology platform for 3D, multiplier, integrated circuit (IC) design and Manufacturing technology. Most recently, GBT announced that it is researching the development of machine learning-driven automated integrated circuit design environments. This enables Fast-Track and Design-to-Silicon functions. Regarding development, our CTO, Danny Rittman, explained:

“We are researching IC solutions for small start-ups in large semiconductor industry companies with different design requirements. GBT’s new approach is one machine learning driven automation. We aim to develop an IC design flow and realize Fast.-Tracking the Design-to-Silicon of the IC design house The way to achieve this is traditionally a separate front-end and back-end chip design flow. Is to combine in one integrated environment to accelerate the overall design cycle and reduce IC development costs .. The typical microchip design process is often divided into front-end and back-end tasks. The various steps are performed using individual EDA tools that require extensive integration and adjustment of the design environment. We are able to provide superior quality. We are researching with the goal of providing advanced features of a one-stop design environment with a high degree of automation y design, much faster completion time. Deep learning and the use of advanced computational geometry algorithms Aims to create a comprehensive design environment, enabling efficient digital / analog design and implementation, especially in advanced manufacturing nodes. In addition, functional and physical verification, simulation, and power optimization. We are also studying incorporating other features into the system, such as, characterization, or yield management. This study aims to standardize the design, simulation, validation, and characterization of digital and analog ICs. We are confident that one intelligent automated IC design environment will significantly increase the productivity of IC design companies, reduce overall project design time, and reduce time to market. “

At the beginning of June, tech giant Apple announced the M2 chip. This is an evolution of the M1 that debuted in early 2022 and is called the “next generation Apple Silicon designed specifically for the Mac.” The new chip boasts “18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU, and 40% faster neural engine” than the previous chip. Johny Srouji, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technology, said:

“The M2 launches a second-generation M-series chip that goes beyond the great features of the M1. With a constant focus on power-efficient performance, the M2 brings faster CPUs, GPUs, and neural engines. We also offer higher memory bandwidth, new ProRes acceleration, features such as M2, and Apple Silicon for Mac continues to innovate at a tremendous pace. “

Elsewhere in the universe, electronic design automation company Synopsys and multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) provide industry-leading Synopsys digital and custom design flows for N3E and N4P process technologies. I posted the news that I was certified. According to the press release, this helps customers “optimize the performance, power, and area (PPA) of next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) used in demanding mobile and high-performance computing applications.” increase. Suk Lee, Vice President of Design Infrastructure Management at TSMC, commented:

“TSMC and Synopsys have been working together for decades with the common goal of helping each other’s customers meet the aggressive PPA demands of increasingly complex SoCs. By enabling Synopsys’ design solutions with high-performance, power-efficient N3E and N4P processes, customers can manufacture innovative, sophisticated chips for a variety of demanding, computationally intensive applications. “

While the shortage of semiconductors continues to impede the supply of chips to manufacturers, companies like GBT Technologies mentioned above continue to innovate and design more efficient microchips. This rarity can last until 2023, but as the Consumer Reports article suggests, companies that stick to ingenuity and development may be in a better position in the market.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is proud to be a native of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Enabled. It is a company in the development stage. A mobile technology platform used to improve IC performance. GBT has formed a team with extensive technical expertise to build an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission is to license technology and IP to synergistic partners in the field of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it offers a range of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, tracking and support cloud software (which does not require GPS). That is the goal of GBT. GBT envisions this system as creating a global mesh network with advanced nodes and ultra-high performance new generation IC technology. At the core of the system is its advanced microchip technology. Technology that can be installed on any mobile or fixed device in the world. GBT’s vision is to create this system as a low-cost, secure private mesh network between all valid devices. Therefore, it provides sharing processing, advanced mobile database management, and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

