Sony announces InZone gaming monitors and headsets for PC and PS5





Sony is trying to reach out to PS5 gamers and above with the new InZone brand of game monitors and headsets. If you want to see or hear me talking about these gadgets, I got them in the video embedded above.

Built for the PC, but with specifications to get the most out of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, the $ 899 InZone M9 is the product’s flagship product. Its 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is built to match the aesthetics of the PS5, but of course has all the imaginable specs that gamers may want universally. Of course, there is no OLED panel. 144Hz refresh rate (less common on 4K screens), 1ms response time, variable refresh rate (both G-Sync compatible VRRs for consoles and Nvidia GPUs), and DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 ports. I have. You can also view the video via USB-C.

In particular, the M9 features 96-zone full-array local dimming and Display HDR 600, both with the ability to adjust the two with less light highlighting, dark black, and less halo effect. .. Some features that are unique to this monitor (and streamed from high-end BRAVIA TVs) are automatic HDR, which claims to automatically recognize the M9 when connected to a PS5 and optimize the HDR output of the display. Includes tone mapping. There is also an automatic genre image mode that can automatically switch to cinema mode when you launch a video streaming service or Blu-ray and return to low latency mode when you restart the game.

With a mind-boggling move, Sony doesn’t include the $ 899 M9 video cable. Sony spokesman Chloe Kanta said in a statement with The Verge that the company chose not to do so because the type, version and length of cables required depended on the customer’s use case. I don’t think Sony is wrong there, but it’s not correct not to include the video cable.

With contrasting details and environment like Returnal, the game shines with M9’s full array local dimming. The LED on the back can change color within the M9’s on-screen display, but it does not support single-color effects.

With the introduction of the cheaper $ 529 M3 monitor this winter, there are some omissions to accommodate the lower prices. Turn off full array local dimming, drop to 1080p and reduce HDR to 400nit peak brightness. Other than that, the feature set is similar with one exception. That is, the refresh rate is up to 240Hz.

Let’s move on to another product category, Headsets, from Sonys InZone. At the top of the new lineup, the H9 rocks a large over-ear can with the ability to handle both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth at the same time. The design isn’t like the Pulse 3D headset Sony launched with the PS5. Instead, it resembles a competing gaming headset, with highly adjustable sidearms, a flip-to-mute mic that can provide a healthy amount of sidetone (listen to your voice on the headset), and built by Sony. Its latest WH-1000XM5 features pillow-shaped ear pads that say it borrows material.

The H9 claims to offer 32 hours of battery life on a single charge and is the only model in Sony’s lineup with digital noise canceling. During the hands-on experience, I tested it against a personal set of Sony WH-1000XM3, and the benefits of excellent comfort and effective noise cancellation were the same (Sony says it was inherited from the 1000X series). But it wasn’t very good) (as the XM3), and good sound quality. However, one drawback is that they are simply huge in the head. The video above has a shot showing how big it looks on your head.

The H9 is only available in this black and white colorway. This toggle audio switch works as expected.

As far as I know, Sony, like the monitor, has a unique angle with the H9 that no other hardware maker has tried. PC players can install the InZone Companion app with Sonys 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer to get a more customized spatial audio profile. Oddly enough, you need to take a picture of your ears to do this. Yes, Sony claims that doing this actually improves audio. A simple hands-on test of this feature didn’t notice any difference, but I’ll try to test it more thoroughly for review.

Sony has another wireless headset, the $ 229 H7, and the $ 100 H3 Wired Gaming Headset. The H7’s feature set has been slightly reduced, but the design and dual wireless connectivity have been preserved. You won’t get noise canceling, but if you take advantage of that feature, the battery life will be 40 hours on a single charge. The H3, on the other hand, provides decent sound performance, but is much simpler in terms of styling compared to the H9 and H7.

It wasn’t at all with my Bingo card in 2022 that Sony released its own game monitor. But the new InZone hardware looks and feels like a fully realized idea. It is not yet known if Sony plans to repeat these products each year as well as its competitors. However, I feel that what will be announced in 2022 is relatively promising. Stay tuned for the upcoming final review.

